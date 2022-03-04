‘The worst is yet to come’, predicts Macron after conversation with Putin – News

O French President Emmanuel Macroncame to the conclusion that “the worst is yet to come” in the conflict in Ukraine, after a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who expressed his determination to continue with the offensive and claimed he could “take control” from across the country.

In a conversation that lasted an hour and a half, Putin told Macron that the Russian operation was proceeding “according to plans” and that it could “intensify” if the Ukrainians did not accept its conditions, he said on Thursday (3) the French president’s office.

“The President’s Prediction [Macron] is that the worst is yet to come, because of what President Putin told him,” explained an aide to the French president who preferred to remain anonymous.





The Élysée Palace, residence of the French Presidency, said that the initiative for the telephone conversation between the two leaders (the third since the beginning of the invasion, on February 24) was Putinwho wanted to “inform” Macron “of the situation and intentions, within the framework of a sincere dialogue” between these leaders.

Macron responded to Putin’s accusations about Ukraine by claiming that “he made a serious mistake with the Ukrainian regime”, that “he is not a Nazi”. According to the Elysée, the French president would have told him: “You make up stories, you look for pretexts.”

“This interview made it possible to revisit the differences, to tell President Putin the truth”, but also, “unfortunately”, to confirm “his determination to continue with the military operation until the end”.





“Ukrainians are fighting with courage. Nothing is guaranteed, but the balance of forces is very unbalanced”, said the Elysee, pointing out Macron’s “pessimism” at the end of the discussion.

The French president reaffirmed his intention to “tighten sanctions” against Russia, as it is “a very powerful tool, as seen with the fall of the ruble”.



