This everyday salad item is a powerful ally in the fight against cancer

Among all existing vegetables, tomato is the most consumed by Brazilians. This is what a survey promoted by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) points out. After all, tomatoes can be consumed fresh, sautéed, in sauces, in the middle of other preparations and in salads. However, what few people know is that this is one of the vegetables that bring several benefits to the health of the body.

See too: 4 types of foods that can eliminate your headaches for good

Many of the benefits that tomato offers are linked to the presence of lycopene, an element rich in antioxidants. In other words, tomato helps immensely in preventing cellular degeneration and curbs the production of free radicals. This action is responsible for delaying aging, improving skin, hair and preventing a number of tumors in the body.

Benefits that tomatoes offer to the body

First, know that the benefits are better assimilated if the tomato is consumed raw or cooked in broths. Don’t worry, because we are facing a food with a low concentration of calories and with great advantages for human health.

The only caveat that needs to be made is with regard to the origin of the tomato. The ideal is to look for vegetables from organic producers, free of pesticides and pesticides. Contrary to what tomatoes offer, these chemicals are highly carcinogenic.

Anyway, here are some of the main benefits of tomatoes:

1 – Acts directly in the prevention of colon cancer of the uterus, prostate, lung and more

Studies present in the National Library of Medicine show that tomatoes are effective as a way to help prevent cancer. The main types of malignant tumors that are fought by the plant are those of the uterus, prostate, lung and those that affect the digestive system.

2 – Improves the body’s immunity

The presence of vitamin C helps immensely in strengthening the human immune system. This action has a direct effect on preventing viruses and diseases of microorganism origin.

3 – Prevent premature aging

Being rich in antioxidants, tomato inhibits the creation of free radicals by the body, which destroy cells. This delays the appearance of wrinkles and sagging, as well as preventing premature aging.