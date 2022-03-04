Topic #657: War in Ukraine: – the nuclear threat | The subject

Vladimir Putin has promised “unseen consequences” to anyone who tries to stop his troops from advancing. And he has already explicitly waved a letter that provokes the greatest of all fears. After all, nobody surpasses Russia today in the number of warheads – there are more than 6 thousand. In the opinion of Vitélio Brustolin, a professor at the Universidade Federal Fluminense and a researcher at Harvard, this is the most dangerous situation since the “13 days that shook the world”, during the Missile Crisis, which involved the US, Soviet Union and Cuba in 1962. In a conversation with Renata Lo Prete, he explains that the global arsenal has decreased by 80% with the end of the Cold War, but has become more destructive – the current bombs are thousands of times more powerful than those dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. Aside from the lack of control: less respect for the treaties in force, more members of the club in countries that have this type of weapon. Despite the lack of limits demonstrated by Putin in the Ukrainian operation, Vitellius considers that the Russian president is trying to take his opponents off their feet, but will not carry out a threat that would represent “total destruction”. For the professor, “even in war, leaders make rational decisions”.