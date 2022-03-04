Trade balance has a surplus of US$ 4.04 billion in the best month of February in five years | Economy

The Ministry of Economy reported this Thursday (3) that the trade balance recorded a surplus of US$ 4.049 billion in February this year.

The result is a surplus in terms of exports exceed imports. When the opposite happens, that is, imports exceed foreign sales, the result is a deficit.

According to the ministry, the February data does not reflect any movement related to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine – the month of February had only one working day after the start of the confrontation.

Overall, according to the government:

exports totaled US$ 22.913 billion;

imports totaled US$ 18.863 billion.

According to the Ministry of Economy, this was the highest trade balance for February since 2017. Therefore, it was the best result for that month in five years. The historical series begins in 1989.

Trade balance Result for the month of February (in US$ billion) Source: Ministry of Economy

in the partial of first two months this year, according to official data, the positive trade balance totaled US$ 3.835 billion. This represents an increase of 137.3% compared to the same period last year, when the surplus totaled US$ 1.616 billion.

In the first two months of the year, foreign sales totaled US$ 42.548 billion, an increase of 29% in comparison with the same period last year. On the other hand, purchases from abroad totaled US$ 38.713 billion, with growth of 23.8%.

Exports and Imports

According to the government, exports by the daily average registered a high of 32.6% in February compared to the same period last year, and set a record for this month.

Purchases from abroad, on the other hand, advanced 22.9% in this comparison, and were also the highest, for February, since the beginning of the historical series, in 1989.

In the case of exports, there was a 114.2% increase in agricultural sales, a 3.7% increase in the extractive industry and a 29% increase in the manufacturing industry in February.

The main export destinations in February are:

China, Hong Kong and Macau (+11.5%, to US$ 6.03 billion); European Union (+50.1%, to US$ 3.51 billion); U.S (+34.4%, to US$ 2.49 billion); Argentina (+30.4% to US$1.04 billion).

Imports, in turn, fell in the agricultural sector (-2.7%), an increase of 142.3% in acquisitions from the extractive industry and growth of 17% in purchases from abroad by the manufacturing industry in January.

The February result of the trade balance still shows a small impact from the war in Ukraine. The hostilities in Russia began on Thursday (24) when the country’s president, Vladimir Putin, authorized the start of the bombings. The war, therefore, spanned only one working day last month.

See how Brazilian agribusiness can be impacted by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

How the Brazilian economy could be impacted by the war in Ukraine; oil exceeds $100

The main fear is that tensions in Europe create problems for the purchase of fertilizers, a tool used by farmers to increase soil productivity.

Senior Brazilian government sources were informed this week that the sale of the product, from Belarus to Brazil, has been interrupted. The country supplies 6.1% of the product used by Brazilian agribusiness. The main supplier of the product to Brazil is Russia, with more than 20%.

The Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, said this Wednesday that there is no risk of a shortage of fertilizers for the current Brazilian crop and that she is looking for alternatives for the crop that will start in September.

According to her, the ministry is studying three alternatives: diversifying imports; use less fertilizers — the intention is to count on the support of the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa) to go into the field and teach producers production methods with less use of fertilizers; and speed up the flow of fertilizers into ports.

Peanuts, fertilizer, machinery: see the main products of Brazil’s trade with Russia and Ukraine

In 2021, Brazil sold US$ 1.6 billion worth of products to Russians. Among the main products exported from Brazil to Russia are:

soybeans, even crushed – US$ 343.3 million, 0.89% of the total exported;

meat and edible meat offal, fresh, chilled or frozen, from poultry in the –US$ 167.2 million position, 2.40% of total exports;

coffee, whether or not roasted or decaffeinated; coffee husks and skins; coffee substitutes containing coffee in any proportion – US$ 132.8 million, 2.28% of total exports.

To the Ukraine, US$ 227 million were exported in the last year. See the main products: