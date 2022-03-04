Trans women have trouble leaving Ukraine due to male name on documents, says singer

Ukrainian singer Zi Faámelu, who lives in Kiev, reported difficulties leaving the country because she is a trans woman. In an interview with Vice World News, Zi explained that her identification documents are male.

According to the singer, the process to change the name in official documents in the country is bureaucratic and abusive, so most trans people in Ukraine still carry baptism documents.

Since the Russian attack began last Thursday (24), men between the ages of 18 and 60 have been banned from leaving the country.

“Trans people now feel forgotten, neglected, abandoned. We really are invisible at the moment. We need the United Nations, we need human rights organizations. We need people to help us get noticed,” Zi told Vice.

According to the magazine’s report, trans women are being advised by human rights groups to “lose” their identity document in order to leave Ukraine. On Thursday (3), Zi reported on her Instagram that she managed to leave the country’s capital and intends to cross the border in the coming days.

“I don’t want to pick up a gun and kill people. I’m here to heal, to help those in need. To speak for those who live in the shadows. Neglected and abandoned,” wrote Zi.







