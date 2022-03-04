Treasury Direct: public bond rates advance with escalation in commodity prices

Public bond rates rise this Thursday afternoon (3). Among the fixed rate securities, some securities advance by more than 10 basis points.

According to Cristiane Quartalori, economist at Banco Ourinvest, what moved interest rates in recent days was the escalation in commodity prices. She explains that in Brazil, the high of these has a direct impact on inflation expectations.

“Considering a scenario in which inflation is already under pressure, the prospect of another increase ends up putting pressure on the yield curve”, he points out.

The rise in prices was particularly noticeable in oil and wheat.

Within Treasury Direct, short-term fixed-rate bonds maturing in 2025 yielded higher yields than long-term fixed-rate bonds maturing in 2033. The move draws attention because it is counterintuitive, as longer-term bonds tend to pay higher interest because they tend to be more sensitive to risk.

The 2025 Fixed Rate Treasury delivered an annual yield of 11.78%, up from 11.60% seen yesterday. While the 2033 Fixed Rate Treasury, with semi-annual interest, had a return of 11.73%, higher than the 11.68% recorded on Wednesday.

The 2029 Fixed Rate Treasury also advanced, the security offering an annual return of 11.70% compared to 11.62% in the previous session.

Most rates on inflation-linked bonds rose by 3 basis points. The Treasury IPCA+ 2032 had the biggest increase, the security delivered 5.76% of real profitability, above the 5.72% seen yesterday.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct that were offered this Thursday afternoon (3):

external radar

Russia and Ukraine agree humanitarian corridor for civilian evacuation and agree on 3rd round of negotiations. The date for the next round of negotiations between the delegations was not disclosed.

A Ukrainian official heard by the Reuters stated that today’s meeting did not go as expected, but that both sides reached an understanding on a joint provision of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians, with a ceasefire for the withdrawal operation.

On the other hand, Putin claims that the Russian advance in Ukraine is “according to plan” and “on schedule”.

according to Financial TimesPutin said in a speech that the “special operation in Ukraine is going according to plan and in full compliance with the schedule”.

For the Russian president, “all tasks defined during the special operation in Ukraine are being successfully fulfilled”.

In Brazil

The Brazilian trade balance recorded a surplus of US$ 4.049 billion in February, the highest result for the month since 2017. The data were released this Thursday by the Foreign Trade Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy.

The surplus in February was 108.9% higher than that recorded in the same month of 2021, when it reached US$ 1.836 billion. Last month, the trade flow (sum of exports and imports) increased 28%.

Exports totaled US$ 22.913 billion in February (+32.6%). Imports reached US$ 18.863 billion in February (+22.9%). In the fourth week of February (21 to 28), the result was positive at US$ 1.475 billion.



