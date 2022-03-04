Tyrannosaurus rex may have been three different species

A new study has led a group of experts to suggest that there may be three different groups of Tyrannosaurus rex, one of the most famous dinosaurs. Until then, the animal was recognized as the only species of its genus.

The analysis, published by the magazine Evolutionary Biology and signed by American scientists, revealed physical differences in the femur, other bones and dental structures that could suggest that Tyrannosaurus rex specimens should be re-categorized into three different species. The two new ones were called Tyrannosaurus imperator and Tyrannosaurus Regina.

The team led by paleontologist Gregory Paul analyzed the bones and dental remains of 37 specimens of tyrannosaurs and compared the strength of the femur in 24 of them. They also measured the diameter of the base of the teeth or the space in the gums to assess whether the animals had one or two fine incisor teeth.

The authors noted that the femur varied among the specimens, some with stronger bones and others lighter. Also, there were twice as many as the former, suggesting that it’s not a difference caused by sex, which would likely lead to a more even split.

Likewise, they consider the variation to be unrelated to growth, as robust femurs have been found in some juvenile specimens that are two-thirds the size of an adult, as well as smaller bones in some older animals.

The tooth structure also varied among the specimens, although only twelve of them had remains of both the femur and the teeth. Experts saw that those with an incisor tooth were often correlated with a lighter femur.

Of the total number of tyrannosaurs, 28 could be identified in distinct layers of sediments (stratigraphy) in the upper Mastrichtian formations, a region in North America between 66 and 67.5 million years ago. The authors compared specimens of Tyrannosaurus with other theropod species (suborder of dinosaurs) found in lower layers of land.

The variation in femur strength in the lower layer was not different from that of other theropod species, indicating that there was likely only one Tyrannosaurus species at that point.

Only one tyrannosaurus tapered femur was identified in the middle layer with another five in the upper layer, alongside a few stout ones. The variation in bone strength in the upper layer of sediments was greater than that observed in some earlier theropod specimens.

This suggests that Tyrannosaurus specimens found in higher layers of sediment physically evolved into more distinct forms compared to specimens from lower layers, and other dinosaurs.

The team believes that the changes in the femur may have evolved over time from a common ancestor with more robust femurs to become more graceful in later species.

The differences between the sediment layers can be considered “distinct enough that the specimens can be considered separate species,” Paul said.

Of the two possible new species of tyrannosaurs, imperator refers to specimens found in the lower and middle layers of the sediment, characterized by more robust femurs and usually two incisor teeth.

Regina is linked to remains of the upper and possibly intermediate layers of the sediment, characterized by thinner femurs and an incisor tooth. The recognized species Tyrannosaurus rex was identified in the upper layer and possibly in the middle layer of the sediment, with remains that preserve more robust femurs and which have only one incisor.

Some analyzed specimens could not be identified from their remains, so they were not assigned to a species. The authors acknowledge that they cannot rule out that the observed variation is due to extreme individual differences, or atypical sexual dimorphism, rather than separate groups, and they also caution that the location in the sedimentary layers of some specimens is not known.