Ukraine asks Xbox and PlayStation to block Russian support

Mykhailo FedorovDeputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, asked all “video game studios and esports platforms” to temporarily suspend support for Russia and Belarus, as reported in an open letter to Xbox and PlayStation in particular.

Through Twitter, Fedorov tagged the accounts of the two companies. In the publication, he says “you are definitely aware of what is going on in Ukraine right now. Russia has declared war not only on Ukraine, but on the entire civilized world. If you support humanist values, you should leave the Russian market.”

Image: DualSense controller from PlayStation

The open letter asks all companies to “temporarily block all Russian and Belarusian accounts, as well as temporarily suspend the participation of all teams and players and cancel all international events scheduled for the territories of these two countries.”

It is worth remembering that, since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, producers and developers have shown solidarity with the country. The creative director of world of tanks, Sergey Burkatovskiy, was fired by the Wargaming studio after supporting the invasion. The game company even donated a million dollars to the Ukrainian Red Cross.

Check out Ukraine’s Open Letter to the Gaming Industry in full below:

@Xbox @PlayStation You are definitely aware of what is happening in Ukraine right now. Russia declare war not for Ukraine but for all civilized world. If you support human values, you should live the Russian market! pic.twitter.com/tnQr13BsSv — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 2, 2022

“To all game development companies and esports platforms,

Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Image: Dikvulgation/Metropolises

The Russian Federation has carried out a deceitful and outrageous military attack on my country! Imagine, in 2022, cruise missiles attacking residential neighborhoods, kindergartens and hospitals in the heart of Europe.

Armed forces and citizens will defend Ukraine to the end! The entire world is repelling the aggressor by imposing sanctions – the enemy must suffer significant losses. But we need your support – in 2022, modern technology is perhaps the best answer for tanks, multiple rocket launchers and missiles.

I am sure that they will not only listen to us, but will also do everything they can to protect Ukraine, Europe and, ultimately, the entire democratic world from a bloody authoritarian aggression – and I leave the appeal for the temporary blocking of all Russian and Belarusian accounts, the temporary interruption of the participation of Russian and Belarusian teams and players in all international esports events and the cancellation of all international events held on the territory of Russia and Belarus.

We are confident that such actions will motivate the citizens of Russia to proactively stop this shameful military aggression.

Best regards,

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine,

Minister Mykhailo Fedorov”

