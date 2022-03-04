Ukraine oligarch found dead at home in England

Ukraine’s oligarch Mikhail Watford, 66, was found dead in his home on Monday in unexplained circumstances, Surrey County Police said.

According to the newspaper The Guardian and the BBC Internationally, Watford amassed his fortune in the oil and gas field after the end of the Soviet Union. Although the police indicate the circumstances of the death as “inexplicable”, the case is not considered a suspicious death “at this time”.

According to the newspaper, UK oligarchs are drawing attention for their proximity to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle after the invasion of Ukraine. Despite British sanctions against Russia for the war, initial information does not suggest that the oligarch’s death has anything to do with a possible closeness to Putin.

“We were called around noon on Monday, February 28, following reports of the discovery of a man’s body at an address on Portnall Drive, [na vila] Wentworth,” said a spokesperson for local police.

“An ambulance was called, but the man, who had [cerca de] 60 years old, was — unfortunately — declared dead on the spot. His closest relatives are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers. An investigation into the circumstances of the death is ongoing, but suspicious circumstances are not believed to exist at this time.”

Life

Information released by BBC, The Guardian and Sunday Times, point out that Mikhail Watford was born in 1955 in Ukraine, during the Soviet Union. Previously, his name was Mikhail Tolstosheya, but was known as Misha and changed his name after moving to the UK in the early 2000s.

Upon arriving in the UK, he lived in London with his Estonian wife Jane and moved to Surrey later.

In 2015, Watford told the Sunday Times who lived his “comfortable” childhood in Soviet-era Ukraine in a “large four-bedroom apartment with a bathroom and a car”.

“In terms of luxury, it was the equivalent of traveling on a jet now”, commented the oligarch at the time of the interview.

Watford leaves three children: Michael, son of the first marriage; Michelle, from her marriage to Jane; and the youngest, Alexander.