Ukraine War Makes China Even Stronger

posted on 04/03/2022 06:00



(credit: Noel Celis/AFP)

Diplomat and political strategist Henry Kissinger is perhaps the Western politician who knows China best, where he has been around 50 times. His book On China is a best seller to this day. His feat as a diplomat was to conceive and execute the rapprochement between the United States and Communist China, building an alliance that would be decisive in the collapse of the former Soviet Union. His critics, however, question the subaltern way he treats the issue of democracy and human rights in China.

China was slow to accept that it was not the center of the world and that it would need to integrate into an international system led by Western powers. This took place by force, after being defeated militarily by the British Empire. Without the same resources, however, the Chinese chose to invite other European countries to establish trading posts on their territory, to provoke and then manipulate the rivalry between them.

The principle of “defeating the barbarians nearby with the aid of the barbarians far away” was successfully adopted by China. His paradigm of diplomacy can be compared to the foundations of Wei qi, a kind of backgammon game, in which political and psychological factors subordinate purely military principles in the “strategic siege”.

Kissinger competently exploited the differences that had existed since the death of Stalin between Soviet leaders and the Chinese leadership. Mao Zedong received a visit from President Richard Nixon. The United States and China became allies against the former Soviet Union. The American alliance with the nationalist regime in Taiwan became subordinate, and the trauma of the Korean War was relieved.

Mao, Zhou Enlai and Deng Xiaoping were privileged interlocutors for Kissinger, who also related to Zhao Zyiang, Jiang Zemin and Qian Quichen, the new generation of reformers. For a more stable international order, in a world full of nuclear weapons, China has been accepted into the UN Security Council.

China’s six-week war against Vietnam in 1979 was a by-product of this shift. Beijing held back the Vietnamese desire to form a bloc with Cambodia and Laos. After the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989, in which young students called for political opening, Xiaoping began a process of capitalist reforms that, in the short space of 30 years, elevated China to the status of the planet’s second economic power.

In the globalized world, the axis of trade has shifted from the Atlantic to the Pacific. The Chinese government has become one of the guarantors of the world order as a peaceful great power. However, elected President of the United States, Donald Trump, a friend of Vladimir Putin, decided to escalate a trade war with China and approach the Russian Federation.





Cold War

Joe Biden assumes the presidency with a diplomatic team willing to re-establish the absolute hegemony of the United States in world politics, starting from the alliance with Canada and the United Kingdom, escalating the NATO conflict with the Russian Federation over Ukraine. In place of the multipolar world that was emerging from the leadership of Germany and France in the European Union, a cold war is re-emerged, which becomes a hot war with the invasion of Ukraine and, with the help of Putin’s aggressiveness, drags the entire Union European for confrontation. The axis of international policy is no longer trade and cooperation and becomes the defense of democracy and liberal values ​​as a narrative for a new arms race.

Russia becomes increasingly dependent on China. However, while Putin plays chess and seeks total victory in geopolitical terms, Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader, follows the principles of Wei qi and maintains his strategy focused on integration into the production and world trade chains, in which the United States continues being the most important force—there are economic sanctions against Russia—but in decline.

China takes advantage of the Ukraine war, although the West’s narrative of democracy applies to the Chinese communist regime as well. With their exclusion of Russia from the Swift system, that is, from the interbank messaging system, for example, Russian banks resorted to the cross-border interbank payment system (Cips), created by China in 2015. The system is used to settle credits and international exchanges of yuan on the so-called Silk Road. Allows global banks to transact internationally in yuan. Last year alone, the system processed about 80 trillion yuan ($12.68 trillion), up 75% from the previous year. In January, 1,280 financial institutions from 103 countries and regions logged into the Chinese system. The yuan can emerge from this crisis as an international currency.