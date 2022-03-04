Ukraine will use Soviet missiles against Russian troops

Ukraine will receive shipments of Soviet-made anti-aircraft missiles to use against Russia. (Photo: REUTERS/Antonio Bronic)

O Ministry of Economy in Germany approved the sending of 2,700 anti-aircraft missiles of the “Strela” type to Ukraine – these weapons are produced by the Soviets from the old stocks of the People’s National Army (NVA) of the former German Democratic Republic.

According to information from the German newspaper DW News, the ministry has also been analyzing for a few days the possibility of delivering other types of weapons and what they are. Last Saturday, the federal government has decided to supply more than 1,000 weapons and 500 “Stinger” surface-to-air missiles” from Bundeswehr stocks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was pleased with the announcement of the delivery of German weapons, he wrote on his Twitter: “Germany has just announced the delivery of anti-tank grenade launchers and Stinger missiles to Ukraine. Keep it up, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said Zelenskyj.

The German federal government justified sending the weapons as the “inalienable right of self-defense” after Russia’s shameful attack. In addition to Germany, NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) partners, the Netherlands and Estonia, were authorized to supply weapons.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spoke through spokeswoman Maria Zakharova: “With this decision, the RFA is not only awakening the spirits of the Cold War, but also those of the ‘hot’ war,” he said. Previously, there were already criticisms about the decision to send “Stinger” weapons and missiles.

Germany sanctions

The sanctions adopted by Germany against Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine have slowed the German economy and made the price of energy more expensive.

According to Economy Minister Robert Habeck, the resumption will take place this spring (in the Northern Hemisphere), adding that the state bank KfW will expand loans to companies in the country affected by the crisis.

Turkish Drones

Just this week, the Turkish government also announced the deployment of Turkish-made attack drones, the news was published on Facebook. Turkish weapons arrive to help against attacks by Russian troops in the capital Kiev.