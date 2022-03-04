Ukraine’s eventual victory with NATO support would raise nuclear risk, says expert

Daniela Fernandes

From Paris to BBC News Brazil

2 March 2022

Credit, Reuters photo caption, A man walks amid the rubble of buildings that residents said were destroyed by bombings in the city of Donetsk

Unlike what happened in the Bosnian war in the 1990s, when the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) ended the conflict with an aerial bombing operation that targeted Serbian Army positions, the transatlantic alliance is not participating in military actions. in the war in Ukraine because Russia has nuclear weapons, in the opinion of defense expert Benjamin Hautecouverture of the Foundation for Strategic Research in Paris.

Last Sunday (27/2), Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that “deterrent forces” equipped with nuclear weapons had gone on high alert.

NATO is a US-led military defense alliance that now brings together 30 countries. It was created in 1949, in the early years of the Cold War, to oppose Western Europe to the Soviet Union (USSR) and the advance of communism. One of the pillars of the organization is to ensure the security of its member states.

Although it is a defense-oriented organization, in the case of the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which lasted from 1992 to 1995, NATO mobilized 400 planes and 5,000 troops in its bombing operations.

For experts, there was no risk that Russia would get involved in the conflict to support the Serbs, in a country far from its borders. Furthermore, the former Yugoslavia had already broken with the Soviet Union decades ago. NATO also bombed Serbia in 1999 during the Kosovo conflict.

According to Hautecouverture, the Russians have options for gradual nuclear attacks, that is, weak, medium and great power. He points out that Putin could not “press the red button” in a moment of madness, as this requires joint action with the defense minister and the army chief of staff.

But the expert adds that all scenarios are possible, although the use, albeit limited, of a nuclear weapon is the least likely, in his assessment.

One of the reasons provided by Russian rules for using atomic weapons is that the survival of the state would be in jeopardy. For the expert, this does not currently occur, unless Putin considers the state to be itself.

A defeat against Ukraine armed by NATO countries would be seen as a threat to his regime and Putin could make that argument valid with the Russian military authorities and, in that case, the conflict would approach the nuclear risk, says the expert.

Red line

Ukraine’s possible entry into NATO and the expansion of the Western military alliance’s presence in eastern Europe are the focus of this crisis, as Russia claims it poses a threat to the security of its country.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, For expert, in the past it was impossible for Russia to oppose any NATO decision and “Putin was nothing”

A first wave of Eastern European countries (Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic) joined NATO in 1999, months before Putin assumed his first presidential term. The expansion of NATO, in 2004, to the Baltic countries (ex-Soviet republics), Romania, among several others in Eastern Europe, did not provoke the same reaction from Putin as in the case of Ukraine.

“By the time the Baltic countries joined NATO, in 2004, Russia had no means to prevent it. It was the same thing in the case of Romania or Poland. The military power of Russia at that time has nothing to do with the current”, says Hautecouverture, adding that in the early 2000s the country, which was emerging from the Cold War, was in “decomposition.”

“It was impossible for Russia to oppose any decision by NATO. Almost 20 years ago, the country did not have the same means as it does today and Putin was nothing”, says the expert.

Russia also suffered a severe financial crisis in 1998, marked by a brutal devaluation of the ruble and a moratorium on its foreign debt. In the early 2000s, for example, the port of Murmansk was home to Russia’s decaying nuclear fleet, with rusty submarines and fears of radiation in the region.

According to Hautecouverture, Ukraine is the last red line for Putin. “He let it all go (NATO expansion in Eastern Europe) because he was unable to do anything,” he says.

Credit, Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images photo caption, Russia’s nuclear might was on display in 2021, in celebration of victory in WWII

“The last border country of Russia with possibilities of joining NATO is Ukraine. And it is a different case because, in Russian history, Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union. Hence the red line. The country is like an appendix, a brother , a cousin, something exceedingly close.”

The expert adds that the Black Sea, Crimea and Ukraine, “in the Russian specter, are part of Russia.”

The researcher also says that Ukraine’s eventual entry into NATO is not a threat to Russia’s security and that everyone agrees with that, except Putin.

The current war, in his opinion, demonstrates that there is sense in maintaining the existence of the transatlantic organization, questioned by some due to the end of the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact, the military alliance of Eastern European countries and the USSR.

The functioning of NATO was also being criticized. About two years ago, French President Emmanuel Macron declared that the organization was in “a state of brain death.”

“The war in Ukraine has shown that NATO is necessary. It has gained momentum for the next 30 years”, assesses Hautecouverture.