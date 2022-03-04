Ukraine’s eventual victory with NATO support would raise nuclear risk, says expert

Abhishek Pratap

  • Daniela Fernandes
  • From Paris to BBC News Brazil

A man walks amid the rubble of buildings that residents said were destroyed by recent bombings in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine, on March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

A man walks amid the rubble of buildings that residents said were destroyed by bombings in the city of Donetsk

Unlike what happened in the Bosnian war in the 1990s, when the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) ended the conflict with an aerial bombing operation that targeted Serbian Army positions, the transatlantic alliance is not participating in military actions. in the war in Ukraine because Russia has nuclear weapons, in the opinion of defense expert Benjamin Hautecouverture of the Foundation for Strategic Research in Paris.

Last Sunday (27/2), Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that “deterrent forces” equipped with nuclear weapons had gone on high alert.

NATO is a US-led military defense alliance that now brings together 30 countries. It was created in 1949, in the early years of the Cold War, to oppose Western Europe to the Soviet Union (USSR) and the advance of communism. One of the pillars of the organization is to ensure the security of its member states.

Although it is a defense-oriented organization, in the case of the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which lasted from 1992 to 1995, NATO mobilized 400 planes and 5,000 troops in its bombing operations.

