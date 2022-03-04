Ukrainian officials confirm Kherson fall to Russian troops

Moscow had already announced control of the city on Wednesday morning, but Kiev only conceded its main defeat so far in the evening of the same day.

Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking with military personnel during his visit to Ukrainian army outposts in the Kherson region, on the administrative border with Crimea, annexed to Russia in 2014



Ukrainian authorities confirmed last Wednesday night, the 2nd, the capture by the Russia from the port city of Kherson, which is in the south of the country and has 290 thousand inhabitants. In the morning, Moscow had already announced the control of the territory on the coast of the Black Sea, the largest already conquered by the Russians since the beginning of the conflict a week ago. However, citizens and authorities of Ukraine denied, stating that there was still fighting in the city. “The invaders are in all parts of the city and they are very dangerous,” the head of the regional administration, Guennady Lakhuta, declared on Telegram.

Kherson Mayor Igor Kolykhayev claimed to have spoken with the “armed guests” in a municipal administration building. “We didn’t have weapons and we weren’t aggressive. We showed that we worked to secure the city and tried to stop the aftermath of the invasion,” he said in a Facebook message. “We encountered enormous difficulties with the collection and burial of the dead, the delivery of food and medicine, the collection of waste, the management of accidents, etc.,” he said.

The mayor also announced a nighttime curfew and restrictions on car traffic, claiming he had “made no promises” to the Russians and “simply asked them not to shoot people”. “So far everything is going well. The flag that flies above us is the Ukrainian one. And for this to continue, these requirements must be respected,” he added. The Russian army announced again, at dawn on Thursday, 3, that it had captured Khersonlocated 100 kilometers from the Crimean peninsula, annexed to Russian territory in 2014.

*With information from AFP