Ukrainian tycoon found dead under ‘inexplicable conditions’ | World

Ukrainian oil and gas tycoon Mikhail Watford was found dead in his mansion under unexplained conditions, police in Surrey, a city in Greater London, where he lived in a mansion worth around 18 million pounds said. approximately R$ 121 million).

According to local media, the 66-year-old’s body was discovered in the garage of his luxury property last Monday. According to police, the conditions surrounding the tycoon’s death are “inexplicable”.

“We were called around noon on Monday, February 28, following reports of the discovery of the body of a man at an address in Portnall Drive, Wentworth. An ambulance was called but the man, who was 60 years old, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers. An investigation into the circumstances of the death is ongoing, but suspicious circumstances are not believed to exist at this time,” local police said.

According to what has already been reported by the international media, the businessman had a good relationship with Vladimir Putin. There is, however, no clue or indication that the death under uncertain circumstances has any relationship between the businessman and the Russian government.

Mikhail Watford was born in Ukraine as Mikhail Tolstosheya in 1955 during the Soviet era. He was known as Misha and, according to the Sunday Times, ‘westernized’ his surname after moving to the UK.

Watford made his fortune in oil and gas before building a real estate empire in the UK.