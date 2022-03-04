UN estimates 10 million Ukrainians leave home

The UN (United Nations) estimates that more than 10 million people are leaving their homes in Ukraine in the midst of the war against Russia. Of this total, four million would cross the border with neighboring countries.

“Our colleagues tell us that the needs in Ukraine are growing and spreading by the hour. They warn that while the scale and scope of displacement is still unclear, we expect more than 10 million people to flee their homes if violence continues, including 4 million people who may cross borders into neighboring countries,” UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, according to CNN.

Some essential UN staff have been relocated out of Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, so they can continue to provide humanitarian assistance “with minimal disruption” and also to “reduce risk”, according to the statement, but Dujarric said some staff remain in the capital of Kiev.

“Our humanitarian colleagues emphasize that in order to scale up our operations, we need safe and unimpeded access to all areas affected by conflict,” added the UN secretary.

Image: UOL Art

1 million refugees

One million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since Russia began its invasion a week ago, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said today.

With more than 40 years of experience in humanitarian work, the Italian called the situation an “exodus” and admits that this is one of the fastest movements of people he has ever seen.

“In just seven days, we have seen the exodus of a million refugees from Ukraine to neighboring countries,” Grandi tweeted.

Most refugees leave Ukraine for Poland, Hungary and Slovakia. Russia itself welcomes people who are fleeing the conflict.

Russia and Ukraine agree escape corridor and set 3rd meeting

Russia and Ukraine ended the second round of negotiations on the conflict that began last Thursday (24). Unlike the first conversation, today, the countries jointly decided on an escape corridor for civilians, according to information from the Russian news agency Tass.

“The parties reached an understanding on the joint creation of humanitarian corridors with a temporary ceasefire,” said Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak.

The representatives of Russia and Ukraine met around 11:50 am (GMT) in Gomel, Belarus. The conversation lasted nearly three hours. According to the Ukrainian adviser, a third round of negotiations will take place in the next few years – dates have not yet been announced.