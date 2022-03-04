Under bombs in Ukraine, Oleg mourns the death of his wife and wishes Putin ‘hell’

Oleg weeps in his home, reduced to rubble by a Russian bombing that killed his wife Katia in Jitomir, 150 km west of Kiev. He only wants two things: that Katia is “in heaven” and that she sees Vladimir Putin “dead” and “forever in hell” very soon.

Oleg Rubak’s life changed dramatically on Tuesday night as he played with his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter in the living room of their small wooden and brick house near the center of Jitomir.

Like many strategic Ukrainian cities, this garrisoned city was hit by Russian bombing raids, which were brief but intense and deadly.

A first missile exploded next to Oleg’s house, where his wife was.

“Her name was Katia, she was 29 years old. One moment I saw her go to our room, and the next moment, nothing, nothing more”, says this 32-year-old engineer, with a young face.

Oleg cries, apologizes, stunned by the pain and the sleepless night.

“I hope she’s in paradise now, that everything is perfect for her,” he whispers.

Amid the rubble of his house, Oleg stands up. “I want the whole world to hear my story,” he says. “I was in this room, with our one and a half year old daughter. But now you see, this isn’t a house anymore, this is…”. He pauses. “Maybe it’s hell,” he concludes.

The second bomb hit seconds after the first, on the other side of the house. It left a huge crater 5 meters deep, at the bottom of which there is water mixed with mud, among the remains of walls, structures and furniture.

– “I need to be strong” –

After the explosion, Oleg looked for his cell phone, turned on his flashlight and found his daughter. “She wouldn’t move and then everything fell apart for me. But I took her hand and she started crying. It was the most beautiful sound I’ve ever heard in my life.”

However, his wife was under bricks and rafters. Oleg dug with his hands, guided by the energy of despair. “I ripped my fingers off,” he says, showing his flayed, red-hot phalanges. As he feared, what he found in the end was Katia’s lifeless body: the first explosion left her with no chance of survival.

Oleg starts crying again. His father tries to comfort him. The young widower gets up again: “I need to be strong! I just want everyone to know what happened to me”, he repeats again.

And he adds: that Vladimir Putin pays the price for having started this war: “I wish for death and I want him to rot in hell, forever.”

– “We want to save our land” –

According to local authorities, Tuesday night’s bombings in Jitomir killed at least three residents and injured nearly twenty, including several children.

In the center of the city, dozens of people on Wednesday were cleaning up the remains of a small market completely devastated by the attacks, opposite the city’s large military academy.

One of the residents, Katarina Chernova, 28, does not hide that from now on she is “afraid”. But local solidarity reassures her. “We are all together, we help each other” she says, “because this is our land and we want to save it”. So “let’s not give up”.

Oleg, on the other hand, is more pessimistic about Russian military advances: in Jitomir, he says, “many people wanted to leave, but today nobody knows where to go.”

emd/gkg/alf/pz/me/zm/aa