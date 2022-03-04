US announces new sanctions on Russian oligarchs

The White House today unveiled new sanctions on Russian oligarchs as the invasion of Ukraine continues. The list of names released includes what the US called “Putin’s comrades and family members” who “continue to support” the Russian president.

All those listed will be excluded from the US financial system, their assets frozen, and their properties blocked for use. The information was published on the White House website.

“The United States and governments around the world will work to identify and freeze the assets that Russian elites and their families hold in our respective jurisdictions – their yachts, luxury apartments, cash and other ill-gotten gains,” the statement reads.

In addition to the total blockade of eight elites russiansvisa restrictions will also be imposed on 19 oligarchs and 47 of their family members and other close people.

The US argues that these people “have enriched themselves at the expense of the Russian people, and some have elevated their family members to high-ranking positions” in addition to being leaders of Russia’s largest companies, and “responsible for the resources needed to support the invasion of Ukraine.”

Among those affected is Alisher Burhanovich Usmanov, one of the richest in the country and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In his case, his private property – which includes a yacht considered one of the largest in the world and a private jet – will be “prevented from being used in the United States and by Americans”.

The list also includes the Russian president’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, who is “one of the main purveyors of Putin’s propaganda”.

Image: UOL Art

Persons who will suffer the sanctions of total blocking:

Nikolai Tokarev (with your wife chicken daughter Mayya and its two luxury real estate companies)

(with your wife daughter and its two luxury real estate companies) Boris Rotenberg (with his wife Karina and their children Roman and Boris)

and Boris) arkady Rotenberg (with his children pavel and Igor, and daughter lily )

Rotenberg (with his children and Igor, and daughter ) sergei Chemezov (with your wife Yekaterina your son Stanislav and stepdaughter Anastasia )

(with your wife your son and stepdaughter ) Igor Shuvalov (with his five companies, his wife Olga, his son Evgeny and her company and jet, and her daughter Maria and her company)

(with his five companies, his wife Olga, his son and her company and jet, and her daughter Maria and her company) Yevgeniy Prigozhin (with his three companies, his wife, Polina his daughter Lyubov and your son pavel ),

(with his three companies, his wife, his daughter and your son ), Dmitry Peskov Putin’s press secretary

Putin’s press secretary Alisher Usmanov (your super yacht one of the largest in the world and which was seized by Germany, as well as its private jet, one of the largest private aircraft in Russia)

In addition, the US Treasury Department will issue sanctions on “targets of disinformation”. The list includes the Strategic Culture Foundation SDN and associated vehicles odna Rodyna, rhythm of Eurasia and Journal Kamerton; South Front; SDN infoRos; New Eastern Perspective; Eastern Review, United World International and Geopolitics.

It will further punish “26 individuals based in Russia and Ukraine who play central roles in these organizations, allowing the Russian Federation government’s efforts to spread disinformation and influence perceptions as part of its invasion of Ukraine.”

Japan sanctions Russian oligarchs and Belarus officials

Japan today announced a new round of sanctions against Russia and Belurus. The measure should affect banks, authorities and oligarchs in both countries.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has approved sanctions that will freeze the assets of 18 Russian individuals and four banks, as well as seven senior Belarusian officials, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

The gesture is a nod from the Japanese government to the United States and Europe, which have tightened sanctions on allies of Vladimir Putin’s government over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Among the Russian oligarchs cited are Rosneft boss Igor Sechin, whose yacht was seized by France on Thursday; billionaire financier Yuri Kovalchuk; the president of Banco VTB, Andrei Kostin; and Sergei Chemezov, head of weapons manufacturer Rostec. Also on the sanctions list are Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin.