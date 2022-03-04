US bars boycott vodka, rename ‘Moscow Mule’ ‘Kiev Mule’ in support of Ukraine in war – International

WASHINGTON – Cocktails entered the war in Ukraine and American bars decided to boycott vodka and switch from the classic Moscow Mule drink to Kiev Mule. The idea has gained support from bar owners across the country in recent days and echoes the decision by some restaurants in the country to rename the French fries (which in the USA are called ‘French fries’, in literal translation) in “freedom fries” during the 2003 invasion of Iraq to criticize French opposition to the overthrow of Saddam Hussein.

Many bartenders are throwing away their bottles of the famous Russian spirit. Some governors are calling for the drink to be removed from store shelves. And bar owners are changing the names of their cocktails to make it clear which side they’re on: in many places, the Moscow Mule, a classic drink created in 1939 using vodka, is now Kev Mule. At least one bar changed its name to the Snake Island Mule, a reference to Ukrainian territory where border guards made a last defiant stand against invading troops.

renamed drinks

Sam Silvio, co-owner of Em Chamas Brazilian Grill in Kansas City, took a look at his menu last weekend as the Russian invasion was underway. He’d seen a report about a local tavern taking Russian vodkas out of their bar and thought he should do something too. The idea of ​​serving anything that promotes Russia did not sit well with him.

“I would feel, I don’t know if ‘insincere’ is the word. I really don’t know how to put it,” said Silvio. “I just think that any little thing that each of us can do can add up to something big.”

And so the Moscow Mule became the Snake Island Mule (with a line through “Moscow” for emphasis), and the Caipiroska was renamed Ilha do Caipi. He’s working to find a charity he can donate some of the profits to, he says.

“Black Ukrainian and Kiev Mule”

More than a thousand miles away, in Bethesda, Maryland, Ronnie Heckman was having similar thoughts. At Caddies on Cordell, his golf-themed sports bar, he swapped the Moscow Mule for a Kiev Mule, and White Russian and Black Russian cocktails for Ukrainian White and Ukrainian Black. He is identifying legitimate charities to help support the Ukrainian people, with $1.50 from each drink, plus a matching donation from his drink suppliers.

Heckman, whose mother’s family is Ukrainian Jewish, says the move is a small way to help the collective effort to bring people’s attention to the plight of the Ukrainian people. “If I can raise awareness and shed light on evil and senseless acts, I will,” he says. “It’s like voting – if I do it, it’s no big deal, but if millions of people do it, it will have an impact.”

Experts note that the boycott of the beverage brewed in the Russia have an economic impact on the country (last year, Russian vodka accounted for just 1.3% of vodka imports, according to the US Distilled Beverage Council). And the wave of renaming drinks (which most bartenders know aren’t even Russian in origin) are obviously not going to win a war.

“We’ve had some people complain, ‘Oh, how is this going to help?'” says Heckman. “But that’s petty.”

Symbolism, particularly when it comes to food and drink – key ways we express our identities – can be powerful.

the fries of freedom

Brian Walsh, a partner at Washington-based PLUS Communications, knows this. This isn’t just advice he gave to clients at his PR firm, it’s something he saw firsthand in 2003, when he was the spokesperson for the House administrative committee that oversaw the cafeterias. Walsh was the one who printed the sign that read: “***Update*** Now Serving… ‘FREEDOM FRIES’”

“The whole thing took about 30 minutes,” Walsh recalls of planning and executing the campaign, prompted by France’s opposition to the US-led invasion of Iraq. The sign – whose image ended up on the front pages of the world’s leading newspapers – was made in Word, and the frame was borrowed from the wall of his boss’s office.

Although it was derided by many, the small gesture had a big impact. “It galvanized a segment of society,” Walsh said, drawing attention to what some leaders thought was a serious point. “’Where are the French and why aren’t they helping us?’”

Food has often become a flashpoint – for better or worse – in times of war or global conflict. In the United States, Chinese restaurants have become targets for vandalism as the coronavirus spreads. And during the lockdown of Wuhan, China, where the virus originated, some sought to promote solidarity with their people by celebrating their hot, dry noodles.

trendy ukrainian food

And people often frequent immigrant-owned restaurants to show solidarity. This week, the lines dragged on New York at the Ukrainian restaurant Veselka, which is selling a special edition of New York’s famous black and white cookies in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

But both Silvio and Heckman say the names should inspire unity, not fuel division. And many places making the changes are quick to note that avoiding Russian nicknames is not a rebuke to Russian people and their culture.

Still, Silvio wonders if the names will stick. After all, many cocktail names have evolved over the years. All he knows is that on his menu, the Moscow Mule won’t return at least until there’s a change in Russian leadership. “As long as they’re doing what they’re doing,” he says, “we’ll keep doing what we’re doing.”