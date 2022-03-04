US Congressmen Call on Biden to Prove Russian Oil Purchases

About 15 US congressmen on Thursday urged President Joe Biden to ban Russian oil imports as an additional punishment for the invasion of Ukraine, a step the White House has so far refused to take.

“The United States must not subsidize Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine by buying and importing Russian oil,” declared Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia.

Moore Capito is part of a group of senators, Republicans and Democrats, who late introduced a bill that seeks to ban such imports. Many of them represent states known for their oil production.

The initiative is promoted by Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, also from West Virginia, and Senator Lisa Murkowski, Republican from Alaska.

On the possibility of containing these imports, Biden said on Wednesday that “nothing is ruled out”.

But the White House at the same time warned of risks associated with this decision, such as rising oil prices, which could end up penalizing American consumers.

“Our goal here is that every step we take has the maximum impact on President Putin and the minimum of consequences for the American people,” Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, said Thursday.

The group of lawmakers, however, received the support of the powerful Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi. “I’m in favor of banning it,” she told a morning news conference.

It would undoubtedly be a symbolically strong sanction, but a priori without insurmountable consequences for the United States, a major oil producer that does not import much Russian oil.

Even without a flurry of Russian sanctions on hydrocarbons so far, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has already driven oil prices to their highest level in more than a decade, while gas has hit new records.