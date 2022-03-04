US continues to sanction Vladimir Putin and Russian oligarchs | World

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Russia is indiscriminately attacking Ukraine. Biden said he would maintain strong sanctions against Putin and announced measures against Russian oligarchs.

“US will continue to apply severe sanctions against Vladimir Putin and those around him,” Biden said.

The American also announced new sanctions on billionaire Alisher Burhanovich Usmanov and on Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Before meeting with his Cabinet, Biden announced that the sanctions list should reach about 50 individuals.

In addition to economic restrictions, Americans will suspend visas and ban travel to their territories for these individuals.

According to Reuters, the U.S. has applied lockdown sanctions on eight oligarchs and officials, as well as some of their companies, the White House said, targeting Russia’s super-rich who have amassed fortunes and political influence through their close ties to Putin.