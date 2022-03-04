US extends sanctions for Belarus | Economy

reproduction Aleksander Lukashenko, President of Belarus

The United States announced on Wednesday (2) an extension of sanctions against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine. This time, the measures should affect companies operating in the defense sector of the Eurasian country. In addition, restrictions will be imposed on imports of technological goods from Russia’s main ally, Belarus, whose territory has been used by the Russian Armed Forces in attacks against Ukrainian targets.

“The United States will take steps to hold Belarus accountable for allowing Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, weakening the Russian defense sector and its military power for years to come, attacking Russia’s most important sources of wealth, and banishing Russian airlines from space. US air force,” the White House said in an official statement.

The closing of US airspace to Russian aircraft had already been announced on Tuesday night (1) by President Joe Biden, during a speech on Capitol Hill (seat of the US Congress). With that, the US joins more than 30 countries, including the European Union, which have already closed airspace to the Russians.

The new sanctions announced include the blockade of 22 Russian defense companies and entities, including manufacturers of combat aircraft, infantry fighting vehicles, electronic warfare systems, missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Through export controls on oil and gas extraction equipment, the US Commerce Department will impose restrictions on technology exports that would support Russia’s long-term refining capacity. “The United States and our allies and partners have no strategic interest in reducing global energy supplies – which is why we have reduced energy payments from our financial sanctions. But we and our allies and partners share a strong interest in degrading the Russia’s status as a major energy supplier over time,” the US government said.

In relation to Belarus, the announced restrictions promise to “choke” the importation of technological goods. In practice, the US Department of Commerce will extend the strict export control policies implemented for Russia to Belarus. “This action will help prevent the diversion of items, technologies and software from Belarus to Russia and will significantly degrade both countries’ ability to sustain their military aggression and power project,” the White House said.

Political and financial isolation

Earlier, the United Nations (UN) passed a resolution condemning the Russian invasion, during an extraordinary session of the general assembly in New York. The resolution, which has no legal force, calls for Russia to withdraw its troops. Despite not being a concrete measure, the decision has great political power and highlights Russian isolation. Last Saturday (26), Western countries had already announced the freeze of Russia’s international reserves.

In addition, Russian banks are being disconnected from the Swift platform, a payment system between financial institutions in more than 200 countries, coordinated by the central banks of the ten largest economies in the world. This measure further complicates the functioning of the Russian financial system by delaying the payment of commercial and financial transactions.