US imposes new sanctions on Russian oligarchs – News

The United States on Thursday imposed new sanctions on Russian oligarchs “who continue to support President Vladimir Putin despite his brutal violence in Ukraine,” the government of Joe Biden said.

Eight new members of the “Russian elite” and their families will have their possible assets in the US frozen and access to the US financial system blocked.

These are in particular Alisher Usmanov, one of the richest people in Russia and a close ally of Putin, and Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Kremlin and “one of the main purveyors of propaganda” for the Russian government, the White House said.

In the case of Usmanov, the measures will affect “his superyacht, one of the largest in the world, which has just been confiscated by Germany, and his private jet, one of the largest private planes in Russia,” according to a statement.

Also sanctioned were Nikolai Tokarev, executive director of Transfnet, an oil and gas heavyweight; Boris and Arkady Rotenberg, two brothers from a family considered very close to Putin; Sergei Chemezov, head of the oil industry conglomerate Rostec Defense; Igor Shuvalov, director of VEB, the Russian development bank; and Yevgeniy Prigozhin, another close friend of the Kremlin.

They join the Russian personalities already sanctioned last week by the United States, to align the American list with European Union sanctions, which since Monday include several of these names, a source close to the matter told AFP.





Last week, Washington announced sanctions against Russian businessmen, Kremlin members and Russian President Vladimir Putin himself. But the European Union has added more oligarchs to its list.

The new measures include the immediate family members of those sanctioned to prevent them from transferring their property to relatives.

At the same time, 19 Russian oligarchs and 47 family members are banned from entering the United States, the White House said, without disclosing names.

This new wave of US punitive measures comes at a time when many of these billionaires are under pressure or starting to distance themselves from the war started by Vladimir Putin in Ukraine.

President Biden vowed Tuesday night, during his State of the Union address to Congress, to pursue the “malicious gains” of Russian oligarchs and seize their “yachts, luxury apartments and private planes”.

In coordination with its European allies, Washington thus created a cell of investigators on Wednesday charged with tracking them down and possibly seizing these luxury goods.

“These individuals have enriched themselves at the expense of the Russians and are in charge of providing the necessary resources to support Putin’s invasion of Ukraine”, evaluated the American Executive.

“The Treasury will share its financial intelligence and other evidence, as appropriate, with the Department of Justice to support criminal prosecutions and asset seizures,” the White House said.f