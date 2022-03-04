US senator says ‘someone in Russia’ should kill Putin

For parliamentarians, killing Putin would be the solution to the conflict in Ukraine. Photo: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS.

This statement was made by Lindsey Graham in an interview with Fox News.

He asks for a Russian Brutus or Stauffenberg that can kill Putin

Congressman called for Russian president to be convicted of war crimes

US Senator and war veteran Lindsey Graham said in an interview aired on Thursday that the only way to end the conflict in Ukraine is if “someone in Russia” kills President Vladimir Putin.

“How does this end? Someone in Russia should get up… and finish this guy off,” the senator told conservative television channel Fox News.

Graham reaffirmed his stance on Twitter. “The only people who can fix this are the Russian people,” he wrote.

“Is there a Brutus in Russia?” he asked, referring to one of the assassins of Roman Emperor Julius Caesar. He then questioned whether there is a “more successful Colonel Stauffenberg” in the Russian army. Stauffenberg was a German officer who tried to kill Adolf Hitler in 1944.

“You would be doing your country – and the world – a great service,” he said.

Graham is a senator from South Carolina and has been in Congress for nearly two decades. On Thursday, he introduced a resolution to condemn Putin and his military commanders for “war crimes” and “crimes against humanity”.

Russian minister says he believes in negotiations, but guarantees ‘war to the end’

Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russiasaid this Thursday (3) to believe in negotiations on the crisis in Ukraine. However, according to him, some foreign leaders are preparing for a war against Russia and that Moscow will continue with its military operation in Ukraine until “the end”.

According to the minister, Russia also does not think about a nuclear war.

For the minister, there is no doubt that a solution to the crisis in Ukraine will be found, and a new round of negotiations is about to begin between Ukrainian and Russian authorities.

However, he said Russia’s dialogue with the West must be based on mutual respect, accused NATO of trying to maintain supremacy and said that while Russia has a lot of goodwill, it cannot let anyone harm its interests.