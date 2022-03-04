US Supreme Court Reinstates Death Penalty for Boston Marathon Bomber | World

The United States Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty for the perpetrator of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, which left three dead and 264 injured.

The sentence of Djokhar Tsarnaev, a young student of Chechen origin who committed the attack with his brother, had been overturned on appeal due to two procedural errors.

The court reversed this decision by a majority of six out of nine judges.

Attack during the marathon

Amateur photographer’s image shows panic after the explosion during the Boston Marathon. — Photo: Ben Thorndike / AP Photo

Tsarnaev and his older brother Tamerlan detonated two homemade pressure cooker bombs at the finish line of the Boston Marathon.

Three people died instantly and 260 were seriously injured – many amputees and burns.

Days later, as they tried to flee the city in a stolen car, they were chased by police and exchanged fire with agents inside a university campus.

The chase ended with the arrest of Tsarnaev, the death of his brother and a policeman.

