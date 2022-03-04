Veterinary Health Plans Cover From Appointments to Pet Vaccines | pet world

Many Brazilians consider their pets to be part of the family. In this scenario, a new segment has been standing out in the center-west of São Paulo: the health plan for pets. The idea won over tutors, as it is a way to guarantee medical care and vaccines without compromising the budget.

Health plans for animals currently range from R$25 to R$450 per month in the interior of São Paulo. Physicist Natalia Lopes told TV HAS who pays R$100 per month for the pet’s health plan. A value that, according to her, avoids surprises, since the services offered were useful for Bino, a puppy who has a serious health problem.

“We found out that he has a liver problem, which some vets have already told me is characteristic of his breed. When Bino hospitalized him for the second time, I spent a good amount of money on hospitalization, imaging and laboratory tests “, he explains.

Lola, dog of Everton Ferreira, also has health insurance. In this case, the customer pays a percentage for the services, in addition to the monthly fee. The administrator told TV HAS that the R$ 25 per month plan, purchased even before receiving the puppy, includes consultations, vaccines, procedures, hospitalizations and surgeries.

“The veterinary plan was one of the best options I found because it is an affordable plan and the procedures are much more affordable”, he says.

The plan also offers home care and clinic on-call options. In fact, Lola’s tutor has already had to call the emergency service three times. The consultation, according to the veterinarian Letícia Correia Ramos, would cost R$ 100 without the health plan. With the service, it drops to R$ 28.

Pets are already in half of Brazilian homes. The market aimed at pets ended 2021 with a turnover of more than BRL 51 billion. With that, the president of the Consultative Council of Instituto Pet Brasil, Nelo Marraccini, explained to TV HAS that the movement of the segment and the expansion of services is natural.

“From the moment you bring the pet to your house and it becomes a member of the family, which has been happening for a long time, obviously you start to have needs inherent to this type of socializing. Then, there is the hygiene part. , safe, health-related, but anyway, every kind of concern you have with a family member, you also have with the animal”, he concludes.

