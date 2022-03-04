War in Ukraine has already caused the exodus of 1 million people, according to the UN

posted on 03/03/2022 08:54



(credit: Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP)

A week after the start of the invasion of Ukraine, 1 million people have already left the country, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The exodus is the fastest recorded this century, according to the United Nations (UN) agency.

The number of refugees represents more than 2% of Ukraine’s population, estimated by the World Bank at 44 million people at the end of 2020. UNHCR also reported that the exodus is far from over and that at least 4 million Ukrainians and foreigners who living in the country will try to cross borders during the conflict.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi called for “the guns to be silent” in Ukraine, so that humanitarian aid can enter the country.

Source: Associated Press.