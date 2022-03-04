War in Ukraine: Israel’s Dilemma in the Face of Russian Invasion

Rafael Abuchaibe

March 3, 2022, 1:58 pm -03 Updated 2 hours ago

Credit, EPA photo caption, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put Israel in a difficult geopolitical situation.

On the one hand, the government of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is tasked with keeping intact its historic relationship with its most important global ally: the United States.

On the other hand, Israel has maintained a delicate balance with Russia for several years, due to the immense influence that Moscow exerts over the government of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and the development of the internal conflict in that country, located on the northeast Israeli border. .

In addition, one must consider the close relations that Israel maintains with Ukraine, a country where about 200,000 people live who could apply for Israeli citizenship due to Jewish ties, according to 2016 data from the Jewish Policy Research Institute.

To top it off, within Israel there are a large number of people of Russian or Ukrainian descent.

The sum of these factors means that public statements made by Israeli officials about the invasion are being considered by some analysts as “timid”, which leads to criticism from all sides involved in the conflict.

The ‘biggest recipient’ of US aid

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett greets US President Joe Biden

For Israel, one of the main priorities is to maintain its status as a “key ally” of the US in the Middle East, given the volatile situation that the country has lived for decades with its neighbors in the region.

It was in the wake of this constant state of “existential threat” that Israel has lived in since its creation in 1948 that Washington implemented a wide variety of financial support schemes, which continue to this day.

In fact, according to a report by the US Congressional Research Service, Israel is the “largest recipient of cumulative US foreign assistance since World War II”, having to date received “$150 billion ) in bilateral assistance and financing” and funds for missile defense.

In a 10-year memorandum of understanding signed by the two nations in 2016, the US pledged to provide Israel with $38 billion in military aid between 2019 and 2028.

In 2022 alone, the Biden administration asked Congress to provide $3.3 billion in foreign aid to Israel.

The ‘northern neighbor’

Since the internal conflict in Syria began in 2011, part of the funds Israel receives from the US has been used to try to stop threats that could come across the northeast border.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin in October 2021

And it is precisely in this area that Israel had to coexist with the Russian military presence.

“Sometimes, [em Israel] they don’t talk about Russia, but about the ‘neighbor to the north’, and of course the north is not peaceful. Israel has operated heavily in Syria in recent years against Iranian-backed militias, including Hezbollah,” Nathan Sachs, director of the Middle East Policy Center at the Brookings Institution, tells BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish-language service.

Sachs understands that, despite not having direct cooperation, Russia allows Israel to carry out specific military operations inside Syria to counter the Hezbollah threat, and upsetting that balance in the wake of a conflict far from home could leave the country in a predicament. “unprecedented”.

“In terms of operations in Syria, [um rompimento entre Rússia e Israel] could dramatically complicate Israel’s ability to conduct operations there, making it more difficult to limit Iran’s and Hezbollah’s campaign to establish themselves near Israel.”

“If [o Hezbollah] were successful, it would put Israel in a very different position than it has been in the past. Israel is a very small country, which would mean that virtually any part of its territory could become a target of attack.”

The Jewish Presence in Ukraine

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Israeli President Isaac Herzog meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in 2021

The balancing act for Israel is even more complicated if we take into account the family ties that unite thousands of Israelis with Ukraine and the other countries that belonged to the Soviet Union.

“Israel has cultural and human ties to most countries in the former Soviet Union, as many Israelis were born in Russia or Ukraine,” recalls Sachs.

A clear example of the family ties that still exist between Ukraine and Israel were the massive protests that took place on the streets of Tel Aviv, which demanded a stronger response from the Bennett government to the current crisis.

“One of the goals we are putting our attention and efforts on is to change the Israeli government’s position so that it stops being neutral and starts talking,” says Anna Zharova, one of the founders of the organization Israeli Friends of Ukraine.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Protesters urge Israel to help Ukraine and ‘stop’ Putin

“I am Israeli and my children were born here, and I may not understand all the consequences that a direct conflict with Russia would have (…) but even so, I can’t just witness what is happening. That’s why we started the protests and the demonstrations across the country,” says Zharova.

Another factor that enters this balance of Israel is the hundreds of thousands of Israeli voters of Russian origin.

according to The New York Times, approximately 1.2 million Russian speakers — representing 12% of the electorate — have come to Israel from the former Soviet Union in the last three decades. Of that total, a third of them are from Russia and almost the same amount are from Ukraine, according to government data.

At the moment, Israel tends to prioritize alliances with the United States and has criticized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, although it has not declared this position with the same forcefulness as other nations.

At the special session of the United Nations General Assembly held on Wednesday (2/3), Israel voted in favor of a non-binding resolution condemning Russia for the invasion. Days earlier, the country abstained from the vote that took place in the UN Security Council.

It remains to be seen how Israel will maintain this difficult balance if the conflict in Ukraine intensifies in the coming days and weeks.