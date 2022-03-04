War may or may not raise gasoline in Brazil to R$ 10?

The war between Russia and Ukraine, which reached its eighth day today (3), should impact — and soon — the price of fuel in Brazil.

experts heard by UOL already consider that the price of a barrel of oil will still remain above US$ 100 for some months, regardless of the duration of the conflict. With that, Petrobras will not be able to hold the transfer of this increase, especially if the dollar rises again.

But is it possible for a liter of gasoline, for example, to reach R$10?

Economist Guilherme Moreira, coordinator of the IPC (Consumer Price Index) at Fipe (Economic Research Institute Foundation), believes that it is not “absurd” to think so, at least in some Brazilian cities. Andre Brazileconomist and coordinator of the IPC of the Ibre/FGV (Brazilian Institute of Economics of Fundação Getúlio Vargas), think that it is not possible to speculate values, since Petrobras has not yet signaled if and when it will increase the price of fuels at the refinery.

For Moreira, more recent numbers indicate the possibility of an increase in gasoline. He mentions that on Wednesday (2), for example, the barrel of Brent was being traded at US$ 111, which represents an increase of 44% in relation to the December price. On the other hand, the real appreciated by 10% against the dollar.

“Doing a simple subtraction, you still have 34% left [de diferença]. In places like Rio de Janeiro, for example, where gasoline is already over R$7, a 30% increase would raise the price to almost R$10″, he says. [correrá] if everything remains as it is today. But we know that the trend is for the dollar to appreciate, which can also drive this increase”, he adds.

Braz agrees that the increase is inevitable, as the situation is “atypical” and comes at a time when Brazil is still recovering from the effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

“We barely rested from an event, and another just as serious has come. This will affect prices from now on, and the first impact always comes with fuel prices”, he explains.

“It will depend a little on the appreciation of our currency as well, which can mitigate increases from now on. But it will certainly affect inflation, even through agriculture itself. We have already seen international prices for corn, soybeans and wheat skyrocketing, which can contaminate the price of meats. It’s that snowball, one price pulling the other.”

The price of a barrel of oil is already above US$ 100. There is no longer any oscillation between being a little below and a little above US$ 100. No: it is at US$ 100. And it is a situation that only it will get worse. Even if the war ends tomorrow, these embargoes against Russia will continue (…) This can guarantee a price increase in this segment [petróleo] for a long time, far beyond this conflict.

André Braz, from Ibre/FGV

Can Petrobras “help”?

Last week, Petrobras said that the recent appreciation of the real against the dollar was offsetting the rise in the barrel of oil, helping to hold down fuel prices in Brazil. With that, the company gained time to assess whether the changes brought about by the war between Russia and Ukraine would justify further increases or whether they would be one-off events.

The last adjustment was made by Petrobras almost two months ago, on January 12.

“What can happen? It can happen that Petrobras does not pass on 100% of this increase in the barrel of oil here. But I think the probability is small”, evaluates Guilherme Moreira, from Fipe.

“Petrobras’ pricing policy is to transfer these variations relatively quickly. In other words: if the current policy is maintained, this increase will reach the pump quickly as well. I think it just didn’t happen [aumento dos combustíveis] because the exchange rate is holding.”

According to data from Abicom (Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers) published on Tuesday (1st) by the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, the gap between Petrobras and the main trading exchanges has already reached 11%, in the case of gasoline, and to 12%, with diesel. In other words, it is likely that the company will not be able to hold this high for much longer — even if it continues to resort to inventories bought months ago, at lower prices.

This Thursday (3), the price of a barrel of Brent oil reached close to US$ 120 – a mark that has not been surpassed in a decade, since 2012.

(With Estadão Content)