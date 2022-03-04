war reaches the eighth day with new attacks

The eighth day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began with a new wave of attacks, hitting civilian areas across the country. The focus of attention is on the Ukrainian south. After the Russians took the city of Kherson yesterday, the port cities of Mariupol and Odessa are now the target of advances by the forces of the country presided over by Vladimir Putin.

In the Kiev region, the Ukrainian capital, there are reports of destruction and retaliation to Russian advances. For today, there is the expectation of a new round of negotiations regarding the conflict – the Ukrainian delegation has already left for the meeting.

Ukraine rules out surrender and demands a ceasefire, as well as the withdrawal of invading forces from its territory. Russia demands recognition of Crimea — annexed by Russia in 2014 — as well as “demilitarization of the Ukrainian state”. In a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron today, Putin said he would achieve his goals.

The UN (United Nations) already estimates the number of people who fled Ukraine as a result of the attacks in the country at 1 million. Russia admits to having lost about 500 soldiers in the conflict, less than the nearly 9,000 Russian dead counted by the Ukrainians. It is not possible to confirm the veracity of the numbers. Ukraine says it has lost more than 2,800 of its troops.

At a press conference today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov dismissed the risk of nuclear war. For him, that possibility is in the “mind of the West, not of the Russians”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised he will rebuild his country and said Russia “will pay for it”.

Siege of Mariupol

After Russia takes the city of Kherson, Ukraine sees the intensifying advance on Mariupol, another port city in the Black Sea region, considered strategic. According to the mayor, Vadim Boichenko, the city is “without electricity, without water, without heating”.

If Mariupol falls, Russia could guarantee territorial continuity between forces from the Crimean peninsula and units from pro-Moscow breakaway territories in the southeastern Donbass region, where Lugansk and Donetsk are located.

The city’s deputy mayor Sergey Orlov said Mariupol was hoping for military help and called the situation “quite critical”. “Our internal forces are very brave, but we are surrounded by the Russian army, which has more people,” he told CNN International.

“We are being destroyed as a nation,” said Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko. “This is the genocide of the Ukrainian people. These hypocrites came supposedly to ‘save’ the Russian-speaking citizens of Mariupol and the region. And they organized the extermination of Ukrainians,” added Boychenko.

In Berdyansk, a city close to Mariupol, Russians shot at two civilian cars, killing three local residents, according to the local administration.

Image: UOL Art

Movement in Odessa

Also in southern Ukraine, Odessa, another port city, sees the approach of a landing party from Russia, with four landing ships and three missile boats. Ukrainian army units are prepared to face the enemy with fire, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“In the Black Sea operational zone, the enemy continues to deploy the relevant warship group and is preparing to carry out a naval landing off the coast of Odessa. All forces and assets in the Army’s defense district are prepared to fight back.” , said the head of the Public Council of the Regional State Administration of odessa, serhiy Brachuk.

In a statement, Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said security forces were “united in the fight against Russian aggression”. “Odessa is a heroic city and all its inhabitants are true heroes”, reads the text. “Each occupant will receive a fierce rejection! Odessa is our home and we will not allow any enemy to enter our land!”

Civilians try to stop Russian troops from advancing in Enerhodar, southern Ukraine Image: Reproduction

tension in Kiev

On Thursday morning, sirens went off in Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, warning residents to seek shelter due to the possibility of air strikes.

Strong explosions were heard during the night, according to messages on social media. According to the city hall, the explosions were the result of the action of the “air defense system of the Armed Forces, which shot down enemy missiles”. Dozens of families remain refugees at the Dorohozhychi subway station.

Kiev’s mayor says “the situation in the city is difficult, but under control”. City officials released a message today asking citizens not to go to the city without an urgent need.

Ukraine says it shot down Russian plane

Ukrainian Air Defense shot down a Russian plane over Irpin, a city in the Kiev region, said Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhny.

“We have just shot down a Russian SU-30 aircraft over Irpin. The air defense system crew reacted well!” Zaluzhny wrote in a message on social media on Thursday. Bucha, another city in the capital area, also managed to repel the Russian advance.

Germany said it would deliver about 2,700 anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine for use in conflict zones.

trail of destruction

New satellite images show the extent of destruction left by Russian military strikes in the region north of the capital. In them, it is possible to see houses on fire in a village in the region of Chernihiv, a city located about 80 kilometers from Kiev.

The bridge over the Stryzhen River in Chernihiv is destroyed, while residential buildings and a nearby factory suffered extensive damage after the invasion of Russian troops. A military convoy was also seen on a nearby road.

in Sukachia small town 70 kilometers northwest of Kiev, a large crater is seen in the middle of a road, with damaged houses around it.

Today, Ukraine’s emergency service reported that a diesel fuel depot was hit by bombing in Chernihiv, generating a large column of smoke.

“The fire was caused by shelling by the Russian occupiers. Protection of adjacent tanks, some damaged by debris, was organised. Measures are being taken to put out the fire,” the emergency service said. Other attacks on residential areas are recorded by Chernihiv, according to the local administration.

Also in the Kiev region, the city of Fastiv was hit by bombing, which caused a fire that destroyed a house.

Crews work to put out a fire at a diesel fuel tank in Chernihiv, Ukraine. Image: Ukraine Emergency Service

Other attacks

Another important point of the conflict is Kharkiv, the second largest city in the country, with 1.4 million inhabitants, the scene of intense bombing and fighting since yesterday, when Russian airborne troops landed in the town. The attacks carried out between yesterday and early this morning left at least 34 dead.

Today, the OSCE (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) denounced the death of an employee in the city, stating that “missiles, projectiles and rockets hit residential buildings and urban centers, killing and injuring innocent civilians”.

Religious leaders quoted by the Interfax news agency said an Orthodox church in Kharkiv was hit, but without causing any casualties. Local authorities also denounced air strikes in the nearby town of Izium that killed eight people, including two children. Also in eastern Ukraine, Lysychansk was another city hit by bombing.

Ukrainian newspaper The Kyiv Independent reported that a military college building at Sumy State University in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy was bombed by Russian forces, citing the head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytsky as a source.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said the Russian army had started committing crimes against humanity. “They are bombing hospitals, killing women and children. This is no longer an army — they are cowards and common terrorists. There are many more tests ahead. There will be blood, tears, pain. But now, more than ever, we have every reason to trust ourselves. And those around us. We will surely win.”

People wait to leave for Lviv by train in Dnipro, Ukraine Image: Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu Agency via Getty Image

New round of negotiations

Ukraine and Russia are due to start a new round of peace talks on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russia’s top negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said that the Russian delegation was waiting in southwest Belarus and that Ukrainian representatives were on their way. Medinsky also told broadcaster Rossyia 24 that Russian soldiers had created a “security corridor” for the Ukrainian delegations.

The two sides met for a first round of talks on Monday, but the meeting had no tangible results.

For Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the difficulties that the forces commanded by Russian President Vladimir Putin have encountered are causing Russian soldiers to lose motivation. “We are a people who broke the enemy’s plans in a week.” (With DW, AFP, Reuters and EFE)