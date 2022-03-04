What can constitute a war crime in the invasion of Ukraine? Understand | Ukraine and Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described Russian missile launches against civilian areas as war crimes. The most recent was this Tuesday (1st), when the Freedom Square in the city of Kharkiv suffered aerial bombers.

The following day, the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, announced the opening of an investigation into war crimes or crimes against humanity in Ukraine. In a statement, prosecutor Karim Asad Ahmad Khan said there was a “reasonable basis” to open an investigation and that evidence had begun.

When ICC promoters thave reason to believe that a war crime has been committed, they initiate an inquiry in search of evidence pointing to the individuals responsible. “It’s the kind of moment we’re heading into right now, as far as the war crimes perpetrated in Ukraine is concerned,” explains Mark Kersten of the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy.

Speed ​​is essential, as evidence can deteriorate or disappear. It is very difficult for prosecutors to successfully investigate possible war crimes after the fact, when one of the parties to the conflict may have tampered with evidence or witnesses are no longer available.

‘Not all civilian deaths are illegal’

war crimes – which should not be confused with crimes against humanity – are internationally defined as violations of humanitarian law during a conflict. This definition, set out in the Rome Statute of the ICC, is derived from the 1949 Geneva Conventions and is based on the principle that individuals can be held responsible for the actions of a State or its military forces.

The United Nations Office for the Prevention of Genocide and the Responsibility to Protect distinguishes between war crimes and genocide and crimes against humanity. Those are perpetrated during an internal conflict or between States, while genocide and those against humanity may occur in times of peace, or during unilateral military aggression against an unarmed group.

The long list of potential war crimes includes hostage taking, intentional killing, torture or inhumane treatment of prisoners of war, and coercion of minors into combat. In practice, however, there is a significant gray area. “The laws of war don’t always protect civilians from death,” notes Kersten. “Not all civilian deaths are necessarily illegal.”

Attacks on cities and towns, bombing of residential buildings and schools, even the murder of groups of civilians do not necessarily constitute a war crime if the military necessity is justified. The same act can become a crime if it results in unnecessary destruction, suffering and death that exceeds the military advantage provided by the attack.

Distinction, proportionality, precaution

To determine whether an individual or military body has committed a war crime, international humanitarian law sets out three principles relating to the civilian population: distinction, proportionality and precaution.

“THE distinction says that one must constantly try to distinguish between civilian and belligerent populations and objects”, explains Kersten, adding that this can be difficult in conflict situations. of war. The same applies to the bombing of a military base where there are generators that supply electricity to hospitals.”

However, it becomes increasingly difficult to distinguish between civilian and military populations: “There are saboteurs, plainclothes officers, fighters disguise themselves all the time in wars. It’s a common tactic.”

THE proportionality prohibits armies from reacting to an attack with excessive violence. “If a soldier is killed, for example, you can’t bomb an entire city in retaliation”, exemplifies the expert on global affairs.

According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, it is also illegal to target locations that are expected to “cause incidental loss of civilian life, harm civilians, damage civilian targets in excess of the anticipated concrete and direct military advantage”.