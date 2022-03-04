What happens if I eat a clove of garlic before bed? Discover the benefits of this medicinal plant

Natural treatments as adjunctive therapy in diseases are a very popular trend these days. In addition, they are also used to prevent the appearance of problems in the body and strengthen body functions. Then, eat garlic clove at night can have some important benefits. If you want to know which ones, these are the tips for today, March 3, from Casa & Agro on the Tecnonotícias website.

This because eat garlic clove can bring some very important substances for metabolism. This food contributes to the proper functioning of various organs, improving your quality of life. So, if you want to understand how it helps in health, just keep following this article until the end.

What are the benefits of garlic?

Garlic is a food rich in a substance called alkyne. It has hypotensive (lowering blood pressure) properties. That is, for those who suffer from hypertension problems (high blood pressure), it is an excellent alternative of auxiliary therapy. In addition, this ingredient has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant action, also helping to prevent the aging of the body and the appearance of heart problems.

What happens if I eat garlic cloves before bed?

Although there is a popular culture of eating garlic cloves before bed, it is best to consume this food in the morning. So, when you are fasting, you can more fully absorb alcine. In the case of ingesting at night, it can facilitate the maintenance of pressure during sleep, but in a more gentle way. Therefore, it pays more to wake up and use this daily treatment before breakfast.

Are there any contraindications for this food?

Even though eat garlic clove seems a harmless treatment, it is important to note some contraindications. As it helps to lower the pressure, it presents restrictions for people who already suffer from this problem. Care must also be taken with ingestion after surgery and in cases of stomach problems or bleeding. It is always a good idea to consult your doctor before including any new ingredients as an adjunct therapy.

