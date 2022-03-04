What is fatty liver?

The term fatty liver is used in Medicine and refers to the accumulation of fat in the cells of this organ, which is so important for the proper functioning of the organism and for bodily health.

In addition to contributing to the worsening health complications associated with diabetes, fatty liver is an accelerating factor for the disease in people with prediabetes and even in healthy people.



Thus, it is very important to be alert to this condition, still underdiagnosed and undervalued.

Fatty liver causes no symptoms. People usually learn that they have excess fat in their liver after having an ultrasound of the organ for other reasons.

Only when the problem is associated with inflammation of the liver and there are changes in liver function do test results give a sign that something is wrong.

In this advanced stage of the disease, the symptoms that arise are the normal complaints associated with cirrhosis: fatigue, weakness, jaundice (yellowing of the skin due to the accumulation of bilirubin in the blood), and the ease of bruising due to the lack of clotting, which should be being produced by the liver.



Prevention

The recipe is the same as always: a healthy diet, with the restriction of sugars, and the practice of physical exercise.

Given that this disease is associated with metabolic issues such as diabetes and obesity.

