What is humanitarian corridor? Understand how the measure should occur in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine – World

New negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place during the second meeting between the countries on Thursday (3). Despite ending up without an agreement, both allowed the use of humanitarian corridors.

But what is this corridor anyway? In the conflict scenario, the feature is used to ensure that some locations remain safe for the passage of refugees and supplies. Thus, humanitarian corridors cannot be targeted by Russian attacks.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine reached its 8th day this Thursday (3). THE russian invasion to the Ukrainian country took place in the early hours of February 24 and cities like Kiev became the scene of destruction.

Altogether, the UN said it had confirmed 249 civilians killed and 553 wounded in Ukraine during the first week of the Russian invasion.

DEBATE ON CEASE FIRE

During yet another round of negotiations, this Thursday (3), the Russian and Ukrainian delegations agreed on a third meeting to take place next week. The meeting will discuss the ceasefire of the war in Eastern Europe.

Vladimir Medinsky Head of the Russian delegation “We discussed three points exhaustively, military, international and humanitarian, and the third is a question of a future political regulation of the conflict. Both positions are clear and written. We managed to reach an agreement on some of them, but the main one we reached agreement on today was the rescue of civilians who found themselves in a military confrontation zone.”

Medinsky added that “Russian and Ukrainian defense ministries have agreed to provide humanitarian corridors for civilians and a possible temporary ceasefire in areas where evacuation is taking place.”

FIRST MEETING

The first meeting between the delegations was held last Monday (28), having five hour duration. In the same way as the second meeting, it also ended without a breakthrough between the countries.

Last Tuesday (1st), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared that Russia should stop the bombing of Ukrainian cities before an agreement was signed.

Until Wednesday night (2), more than 1 million people have already fled Ukraine since the beginning of the war against Russia. According to a survey carried out by the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), the number is equivalent to more than 2% of the population of Ukraine.

Putin’s Reply

Amid the conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on Thursday that “all the targets we set (in Ukraine) are being hit” and denied that the military is preventing the departure of civilians.

According to CNN BrazilPutin even pointed out that the troops are offering outlets for Ukrainian civilians to escape the conflicts through humanitarian corridorshitting Zelensky.