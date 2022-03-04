Will unemployment insurance and 40% FGTS fine be extinguished in 2022?

In recent weeks, information that the unemployment insurance and the 40% fine on FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) will be extinct gained traction in the media. The measure would be the result of a mini labor reform carried out by the federal government.

The proposal arose in a study by the GEAT (Group of Higher Labor Studies) commissioned by the Ministry of Economy. While there are indeed assessments on the subject, there is no confirmation that the benefits will actually cease to exist.

The group is made up of jurists, academics and economists, who discuss ways to reduce employee turnover in companies. According to the GEAT, the end of unemployment insurance and the 40% fine would reduce unemployment levels in the country.

How would it be for the worker?

The proposal provides for changes in the destination of the money, which would no longer go to the worker. Instead, the company would pay the fine to the government, which would allocate the funds to the Workers’ Assistance Fund (FAT).

FAT would deposit 16% of the salary of workers who earn up to one minimum wage in their FGTS accounts for a period of 30 months. During this period, the 8% collected by the company would continue to be accumulated in the insured’s account, totaling 24%.

At the end of the 30 months, the citizen would have a reserve of 7.2 FGTS salaries. In the event of dismissal without just cause, he may withdraw the amount equivalent to his monthly remuneration for a period of 5 months. In addition, after completing 12 accumulated minimum wages, he can withdraw the excess amount monthly.

For the happiness of many who are against the mini-labor reform, the National Congress has already informed that it is just a study, and that it has no intention of voting on the changes.