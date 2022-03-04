With a special coupon, Galaxy S20 FE Snapdragon costs R$ 1979 – Tudo em Tecnologia

Even with a successor already released, the Galaxy S20 FE is still highly sought after by Samsung fans. Equipped with Qualcomm’s 800 series processor and several other features, the model is a good choice for those looking for cost-effectiveness in Brazil. And today, it has a special cash discount for R$ 1979.

Recalling its features, the Galaxy S20 FE is able to run any game or app without slowdowns with its Snapdragon 865 chip. The version on offer has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. In addition, the device already has a guaranteed update to Android 12 as soon as it comes out of the box.

Another highlight of this model is its waterproof construction. Equipped with an IP68 rating, the device can be submerged in water for up to 30 minutes without damage. There is also a 6.5″ Full HD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display and a 32MP front camera. In addition, it features an 8MP telephoto rear camera with 3X real zoom.

Galaxy S20 FE – Features:

Screen: 6.5 inch OLED, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate

6.5 inch OLED, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate Processor: Snapdragon 865

Snapdragon 865 RAM: 6 GB LPDDR5

6 GB LPDDR5 Internal storage: 128GB

128GB Back camera: 12MP + 12MP + 8MP (Main, Wide, 3x Zoom Telephoto)

12MP + 12MP + 8MP (Main, Wide, 3x Zoom Telephoto) Frontal camera: 32MP

32MP Dimensions: 74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4 mm

74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4 mm Weight: 190 grams

190 grams Battery: 4,500 mAh, 25W wired charging (15W in-box charger), 10W wireless charging, reverse charging;

Others: IP68 water resistance, on-screen fingerprint reader

With a special discount in sight, the Galaxy S20 FE Snapdragon is a great purchase option in Brazil today. However, follow the steps below correctly to get the best price: