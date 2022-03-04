With Brazil’s vote, the UN approves the creation of an inquiry against Russia – 03/04/2022

The UN Human Rights Council on Friday approved the creation of a commission of inquiry to investigate the situation in Ukraine. After the resolution in the UN General Assembly deploring the Russian invasion, the new decision increases the pressure on Vladimir Putin.

Brazil, a member of the Human Rights Council, cast its vote on the proposal, despite using the meeting to criticize the project. The commission was created with the total support of 32 countries. Russia and Eritrea voted against. Another 13 countries opted for abstention.

The new mechanism will have the mandate to investigate, collect data and gather information on possible crimes that have been committed during the military offensive. Periodic reports will be presented to the international community in an effort to identify those responsible for violations of international law and humanitarian law.

Commissions of this nature are intended only for the most acute crises, as in the case of Syria, Afghanistan, Burundi, North Korea and Venezuela.

Brazil criticizes resolution and rejects reference to The Hague court

As in the voting of other resolutions at the UN, Brazil asked for the floor to explain its position and made important criticisms about the approved text. In recent days, the pattern of votes in the Itamaraty follows the logic of balance. Although the vote is in favor of the proposals of the Western powers, the government uses the occasion to criticize the position of Europeans and Americans.

Inside the Itamaraty, voices have criticized the Brazilian government’s option and point out that it would be more coherent to opt for an abstention, if that is the behavior.

Historically, Itamaraty has adopted a policy of avoiding “pointing fingers” at the culprits, in the hope of seeking lasting solutions to situations of humanitarian crises, violations and armed conflicts. The strategy is detailed in the book “Conselho de Direitos Humanos e a Operações do Brasil”, by diplomat Murilo Komniski (EDUC, 2017).

This Friday, the government once again criticized the resolution, despite giving its support. For the Brazilian ambassador to the UN, Tovar Nunes, the country would defend a “more balanced” text that would open space for dialogue. In his assessment, the text shows flaws.

In the opinion of the Brazilian government, the creation of a commission of inquiry is not the appropriate mechanism to assess the situation. For the Itamaraty, there is still no reliable data on what is happening and sending an investigation mission would be more appropriate.

In diplomacy, the mission would be a smoother step in the process, putting less pressure on Russia.

The government also said it was “frustrated” with the fact that terminology on peace and security was kept in the text, which could increase the politicization of the Human Rights Council.

The Bolsonaro government, denounced at the International Criminal Court, also criticized the fact that the resolution contained a reference to the court in The Hague. According to Itamaraty, a Council resolution that makes reference to the ICC could be a “dangerous” precedent.

Despite all the criticism, the government felt that the UN and the body could not remain silent, and that is why it voted in favor.

broad support

The Ukrainian delegation explained that the commission’s goal is to put an “end to the human rights crisis”. For the government under attack, Moscow threatens all countries by violating the UN Charter. “We know who the war criminals are and who their boss is,” said the Kiev delegation to the UN.

Moscow criticized the resolution, claiming that the text makes no reference to attacks by Ukrainians in recent years or the offensive against the population of Donbass.

The Russians also criticized the fact that the resolution does not cite “the flood of weapons” by Western powers in Ukraine.

“Aren’t you afraid that the weapons will fall into the hands of criminals? They ended up reaching the rest of Europe and their populations will not thank you,” he warned.

China’s government also said it would not cast its vote on the resolution, insisting it would only deepen the crisis. Beijing also called on Western powers to stop using human rights as a political instrument.

The Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro also criticized the initiative, claiming that it is the expansion of NATO that has generated the international security crisis.

But support for the resolution was broad across different continents. “There is only one aggressor. And it is neither Europe nor Ukraine. It is Russia,” declared the French delegation, which presides over the EU. The German government also denounced the “disinformation campaign” by Moscow.

Different delegations even criticized Moscow’s attacks on a nuclear power plant, warning that the impact could be “catastrophic”. “If there has been damage, the human suffering will be unprecedented,” the Lithuanian government warned.

The US government has already denounced “crimes” on the part of Russia. “Moscow must be held accountable,” declared the White House representative to the UN.