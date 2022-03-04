World War 3 or local conflict? War in Ukraine already has economic and geopolitical costs – International

THE Russian invasion of Ukraine, started last Thursday, the 24th, is the most serious conflict in decades and still has the potential to escalate, said analysts interviewed by the Estadão. The involvement of other powers, the risk of a nuclear altercation and a possible annexation of the country to the Russia are hypotheses that cannot be ruled out. A solution through diplomatic channels, on the other hand, could take months to reach – unless Kiev be willing to make a lot of concessions.

The invasion left more than 2,000 civilians dead – and thousands injured, many of them civilians, according to Ukrainian government figures. The number of civilian deaths released by Ukraine’s emergency service represents a jump from the 136 confirmed by the UN Last day. Russia records more than 500 soldiers killed.

Russian troops clash with Ukrainian soldiers and civilians in urban areas, with bombings recorded in residential areas of major cities such as Kharkiv and Kiev, adding to the lethality of the war. It is estimated that at least 150,000 Russian troops are in Ukrainian territory. More than a million people have already fled Ukraine.

“The invasion is more serious than many expected in recent weeks. A potential scenario was for Russian troops to stop in the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, but that didn’t happen,” says political scientist Carla Martinez Machain of Kansas State University, who researches foreign policy with a focus on military policy and international conflict. .

“Instead, Russian ground forces have moved to the capital, Kiev, making it clear that Russia seeks more – likely regime change, replacing Zelensky by a pro-Russian puppet government, or even a potential annexation of Ukraine or part of its territory.”

Western powers are working on the possibility that Kiev will fall in the coming days, but resistance from Ukrainians – who have entered an “anything goes” that includes civilian brigades, making Molotov cocktails and enlisting minors – could prolong the conflict and escalate. the number of casualties.

A new global war?

For Martinez Machain, the conflict has a lot of potential to become a global war. “If an ally of nato is attacked, it will likely drive the rest of NATO’s allies into the conflict,” he says. She points out, however, that this bold step by Putin would have very complex implications for Moscow. “Attacking a NATO ally would trigger Article 5 of the Alliance, which notes that an attack against one is an attack against all,” she explains.

The conflict does not end in Russia and Ukraine. In addition to the United States, which leads NATO, other nations became indirectly involved in the confrontation.

France – one of the NATO members – is an example. The country engaged in an exchange of barbs with Russia last week when Russian President Vladimir Putin, boasted of the country’s nuclear power. The provocation did not go unnoticed. “Putin has to understand that NATO is a nuclear alliance,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in an interview with French TV.

This Monday, a new friction. “Today, some French minister said that they declared an economic war on Russia. Watch your tongue, gentlemen! Do not forget that, in human history, economic wars have often become real,” wrote the vice-president of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitri Medvedevon its official Twitter account.

To understand Understand the crisis between Russia and NATO in Ukraine What began as an exchange of accusations in November last year has evolved into an international crisis with troop mobilization and diplomatic efforts.

Finland and Sweden also ended up being brought to the table in the conflict, with Russia threatening “serious consequences” if the countries join NATO. “It is clear that the entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO, which is a military bloc, would have serious political-military consequences, which required a response from our country,” a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said at a press conference. Maria Zakharova The two countries, however, did not seem to care much about the alert.

But the direct – and military – involvement of other major powers in the conflict is not a reality, at least not yet. Even China, Moscow’s most powerful ally, which had promised “unlimited cooperation” with Russia on the eve of the invasion, appears to be trying to distance itself from confrontation. Chinese officials blamed the crisis on the United States, but the country refrained from voting on the UN Security Council resolution denouncing the Russian invasion, leaving Moscow to veto it alone.

A war that needs to be won

European diplomacy researcher at the Center for European Policy Research (CEPS) Zach Paikin considers the current crisis to be the most significant since the end of the Second war, in 1945. “We are dealing with a war between states in Europe. We already had others, like Azerbaijan and Armenia in 2020, but they were two small states. Here we are talking about a war between states that involves the largest state in Europe, with nuclear capabilities, this is very dangerous,” he says. “It brings significant security risks to the region, not just in terms of refugees or involving outside powers, but in terms of the ability of this conflict to escalate.”

Last week, Putin sounded alarm bells by putting Russian nuclear deterrent forces on high alert. In practice, the move puts Russia’s nuclear weapons on launch readiness, raising fears that the invasion could escalate into a nuclear conflict. So far, there are no indications that Putin has concrete plans to use them, but the move shows the Russian leader’s willingness to put pressure on his opponents.

“I’m not an expert on nuclear issues, so I can’t say exactly what that means, but I can tell you that for Russia, this is a war that needs to be won. Russia needs to win. Failure to do so, to convince Ukraine to adopt a neutral position, would be a disaster for Moscow and a particular disaster for Putin,” says Paikin. “In recent years, it has become increasingly visible that the survival of the Russian state is linked to the survival of Putin. His future presidency and the security of the Russian state are at stake.”

Therefore, says Paikin, it is possible that, surrounded, Putin will take more drastic and more dangerous measures. “I’m not saying that escalation to nuclear war, for example, is likely, but it’s definitely not a zero chance. It is something that should arouse great care in the West,” he says. “What is worrying is that the conflict may last longer than we expect and that the danger grows as we go along.”

Last Sunday, the 27th, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky agreed to sit at the negotiating table with Russia. The meeting ended without progress and Moscow and Kiev announced a 2nd round, initially scheduled for this Wednesday, but was postponed to Thursday, 3.

Paikin does not see a short-term diplomatic solution. “Russia wants Ukraine to accept neutral status, recognize being part of Russia, plus maybe some constitutional changes. And Ukraine will not agree with that. Even more so now that they have proven themselves to be able to resist,” he says. “I am pessimistic that this can be resolved diplomatically in the short term. I’m not a strategist, but I think there are two options: the conflict could end quickly if it’s a military solution, or it could take months if it’s a diplomatic solution.”

Consequences

Even without the involvement of other countries, the war must have short, medium and long-term consequences for the entire world. They can be economic (as sanctions against Russia are imposed, we should expect higher oil, gas and grain prices, recalls Martinez Machain) and social. “There is likely to be a large influx of displaced Ukrainian refugees in nearby countries such as Poland and Moldova. This will overwhelm your resources and present the possibility of a humanitarian crisis,” says the researcher. In a week of conflict, more than half a million refugees have already crossed the border.

In the long run, Martinez Machain believes, the fact that Russia has violated an international norm against aggression and international norms of territorial integrity may make it more likely that these norms will be violated again in the future, especially if Russia succeeds in achieving regime change in Ukraine or conquering its territory.

The geopolitical landscape must also be transformed. “There is a lot that can change. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a war in Europe, but it’s the most significant war between states since 1945,” says Zach Paikin. “It is too early to say, but we are already seeing, for example, the HUH act as a collective actor sending supplies to Ukraine, among other changes in geopolitical terms,” he says. “If Russia loses, it will likely bring big changes to Russia’s ability to set norms in the international order. On the contrary, if Russia wins, it will impose limits on the West.”