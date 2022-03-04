Zaporizhzhia: Discover Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant, Taken by the Russians | World

Zaporizhzhia, the atomic power plant that was taken over by Russia this Friday (4), was built between 1984 and 1995, is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and the 9th of this type of energy in the world.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said this is the first time there has been a war in a country that has a large, established nuclear power grid.

1 of 4 Director of the International Nuclear Energy Agency shows the location of the attack — Photo: Reproduction Director of the International Nuclear Energy Agency shows the location of the attack – Photo: Reproduction

Russians take over Europe’s biggest nuclear plant; radiation levels do not change

What is the thermobaric bomb, a weapon that Russia may have used in Ukraine

The building hit is outside the complex and was used for personnel training — there was nothing there that could emit radiation. Still, the Russian action was highly reckless, even in a wartime context, says Jan Vande Putte, radiation protection adviser at Greenpeace at , in an interview with g1.

“It is completely irresponsible to even approach militarily the complex where the plant operates,” he said. Employees working at the plant need quick access to the site.

Putte says that in the worst-case scenario, an explosion in Zaporizhzhia could actually be 10 times worse than the one that occurred in the Chernobyl accident, as Ukraine’s foreign minister said. Compared to the Fukushima accident, the risk would be hundreds of times greater, says the Greenpeace adviser.

However, even in the worst-case scenario, says Putte, the radioactive material’s reach would be smaller — the radiation problem would be more concentrated and more intense than in the cases of the two great accidents in history (Chernobyl and Fukushima).

Reactors like those at the Chernobyl plant are not the same as those at Zaporizhzhia or the nuclear plants operating in the European Union, says Ricardo Guterres, the director of Radioprotection and Safety at Brazil’s National Nuclear Energy Commission.

2 of 4 The administrative building of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was hit by a Russian attack in the city of Enerhodar, Ukraine, on March 4, 2022 — Photo: National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom/Reuters The administrative building of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was hit by a Russian attack in the city of Enerhodar, Ukraine, on March 4, 2022 — Photo: National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom/Reuters

“The plants today are designed with containment barriers, the structure is very robust so that there is no uncontrolled release of radioactive material and to resist external events, such as a hurricane. These barriers (containment) are evaluated by licensors and inspectors” , he says.

Guterres says it is unreasonable to think that the plants would be a target of the Russians, as this would have consequences on Russian territory. “We have to put the risk in perspective: the number of victims of this conflict is incomparable to that of the worst nuclear accidents”, he says.

“We are monitoring the situation of the reactors in real time, we receive information that comes from Ukraine and is passed on by control bodies, and what has been said is that the systems are operational”, he says.

The chance of an explosion, melting or release of radioactive material is low, Tony Irwin, an associate professor at the Australian National University, told NucNet in an interview.

There are six reactors, each of which can generate about 950 Megawatts — in total, that’s about 5.7 Gigawatts (by comparison, the Itaipu hydroelectric plant, on the Brazilian-Paraguay border, has an installed capacity of 14 Gigawatts).

3 of 4 Map shows the location of the atomic plant taken by the Russians — Photo: Juan Silva/g1 Map shows the location of the atomic plant taken by the Russians — Photo: Juan Silva/g1

The energy generated in Zaporizhzhia is enough to supply about 4 million homes, according to the newspaper “The Guardian”. This plant alone is responsible for a fifth of the country’s electricity and half of all nuclear generation. Ukraine has four nuclear power plants, which together have 15 reactors.

The complex is located near the town of Enerhodar, on the edge of a dam on the Dnieper River.

The first reactor was connected to the Ukrainian system in 1984, and the sixth in 1995. The current status of the reactors is as follows:

Unit 1 is interrupt;

Units 2 and 3 were disconnected from the system, and the cooling mechanism kicked in;

Unit four is in operation, but is generating 690 MW (installed capacity is around 750 MW);

Units 5 and 6 are being cooled down.

In addition to the reactors, in the complex there is a warehouse that has used fuel elements.

According to a Greenpeace report published on March 2, by 2017 there were 2,204 tonnes of fuel elements stored on site (855 in pools and 1,349 in dry storage).

4 of 4 Fire near Ukrainian nuclear plant after Russian attack — Photo: Reproduction/YouTube/Ukrainian Nuclear Authority Fire near Ukrainian nuclear power plant after Russian attack – Photo: Reproduction/YouTube/Ukrainian Nuclear Authority

Greenpeace also claims that there are some risks on the ground that are unrelated to the conflict:

Vulnerability to electrical energy losses;

Storage of used fuel elements;

Risk of flooding and dam bursting.

In addition to generating capacity, the plant is important because it is about 200 kilometers from Crimea, the region the Russians annexed in 2014.

The proximity to Crimea has drawn Greenpeace’s attention to the risk in Zaporizhzhia — the plant is much safer than those in northwest Ukraine but is strategically more important to the Russians, says Putte.

According to Al Jazeera, the reactors at the Zaporizhzhia plant operate on enriched uranium-235 isotope fuel (an isotope is a chemical element that has the same number of protons as another element, but has a different number of neutrons).

The reactors work in an indirect way: the fuel elements are in a circuit that generates steam that does not go directly to the turbines, but heats up a second circuit that also has steam, but this is not contaminated. This second circuit drives the turbines that generate energy.

Thus, plant employees are less exposed to radiation.