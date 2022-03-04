Zelensky escaped 3 assassination attempts last week, says British newspaper

Russian Federal Security Service agents opposed to Russia’s invasion of the neighboring country reportedly informed Ukraine’s National Defense Security Council about the assassination plans.

STEFANIE LOOS / POOL / AFP – 07/12/2021 Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky may have been the target of failed assassination attempts last week



the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, survived three assassination attempts last week, carried out by two different groups known as ‘Wagner’, made up of mercenaries backed by the Moscow regime, and Chechnya’s special paramilitary forces. The information was published this Friday by the British newspaper The Times. According to the publication, the assassination attempts were hampered by agents opposed to the invasion of Russia to the neighboring country from within the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), which is referred to as the former KGB.

The Times also cites a source close to the Wagner group, who admits that he found it “intriguing” how well informed the security team protecting Zelensky appears to be. The secretary of the Ukrainian National Defense Security Council, Oleksiy Danilov, told local television that Russian spies had alerted them to the assassination plans. Furthermore, last Saturday, the 26th, an assassination attempt on Zelensky was foiled on the outskirts of Kiev. According to the country’s security agents, a team of Chechen assassins was “eliminated” before reaching the head of state. According to Ukrainian officials, the information that led to the downfall of the Chechens came from FSB agents.

*With information from EFE