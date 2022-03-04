Zelensky says ready to talk to Putin, ‘only way to stop war’

At a press conference, Ukraine’s president thanked the help that European countries are giving but said it came too late.

Volodymyr Zelensky criticized the indecision of some countries on whether or not to help Ukraine



In a press conference held this Thursday, the 3rd, the president Volodymyr Zelenskysaid ready to talk to Vladimir Putin, claiming that it is the only way to stop the war. “I have to talk to Putin because this is the only way to stop this war,” declared the Ukrainian president, who also said he was open and willing to address all problems. During his speech, Zelensky thanked the countries of Europe for the help, but said it was too late. “I want to thank all the countries that are helping us and giving us the weapons, but I think it’s too late because we gave that preparation time, but now this week has cost thousands of Ukrainians’ lives,” he declared.

Zelensky also asked for assistance in closing the airspace. “If you can’t close now, tell me: how much time do you need? How many people have to die to finally close the space?”, he said and presented as an alternative the sending of military planes, because without them it is not possible to fight as they are at a disadvantage compared to the Russians. Zelensky also spoke about the need to end the war because he doesn’t want the Ukrainians to become the people of Sparta. “If the Ukraine stop existing, then it will be, Latvia, Estonia, Moldova, Georgia, Poland, they go to the wall of Berlin”, and added that the force majeure is diplomacy.