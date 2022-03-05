10 risk factors linked to Alzheimer’s; see if you have any of them

A disease that still persists in countless studies around the world is Alzheimer’s Disease. The pathology usually affects elderly people and causes damage to the central nervous system. A person suffering from Alzheimer’s has poor memory, cognition difficulties, loss of motor coordination and may become disabled.

See too: Know these symptoms and find out if you have a food allergy

A survey promoted by Paris Brain Institute analyzed patients with a history of the disease and listed 10 common factors among them. These characteristics were linked to possible risk factors for the future development of Alzheimer’s.

Discovery may shed light at the end of the tunnel

Although it does not solve the problems of those who live with the disorders of the pathology, the research shows signs that should be taken into account. This can help immensely in preventing Alzheimer’s in people who haven’t even developed any traces of the disease. In addition, the data guide possible paths for further research to point to other results.

It is worth noting that 55 million people around the planet live with some type of dementia. Of these, between 60 and 70% have already been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Data are from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Study analyzed nearly 30,000 Alzheimer’s patients

To arrive at the risk factors listed below, the researchers analyzed nearly 30,000 patients. All of them were European residents of France and the UK already diagnosed with the disease. The data collected refer to the period from 1996 to 2020.

A total of 123 health conditions were investigated, 10 of which were associated with the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s. Some are known symptoms of situations that can trigger dementia, but others were seen as a surprise.

Discover the risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease

Depression;

falls;

Fatigue;

Anxiety;

Constipation;

Abnormal weight loss;

A type of arthritis called cervical spondylosis;

Reaction to severe stress;

Hearing loss;

Sleep disorders.

In general, patients develop the mental problem between 2 to 10 years old if they present the above conditions.