10th Day of War in Ukraine is Marked by Russian Advance to Strategic Cities | Ukraine and Russia

This Saturday (5), the Russian invasion of Ukraine reaches its tenth day. So far, the countries have not yet found a diplomatic solution to the conflict. The Russian government continues to advance its troops in search of places it considers strategic.

In the most recent attacks, the Russians reached the city of Kharkov and the Zaporizhzhia Power Plant.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday regretted NATO’s “deliberate” decision not to establish a no-fly zone in Ukraine despite the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Today, the leadership of the (Atlantic) Alliance gave the green light for the continuation of the bombing of Ukrainian cities, refusing to establish a no-fly zone,” Zelensky said in a video released by the Ukrainian presidency.

“Despite knowing that new bombings and new casualties are inevitable, NATO has deliberately decided not to close Ukraine’s airspace”, criticized the president of Ukraine.

“We understand that the NATO countries have created a story for themselves, according to which the closing of Ukraine’s airspace would provoke a direct aggression by Russia against NATO,” he added.

Russian government creates digital class with its version of the invasion of Ukraine

Russia’s Ministry of Education has created a digital classroom for students in schools across the country to “understand what is true and false” about the Russian advance in Ukraine.

“We will tell all Russian school children why the mission of liberation in Ukraine is a necessity”, says the publication of the folder on a social network.

“Students are expected to be educated about the danger that NATO poses to Russia, as well as why Russia has protected the independent Luhansk and Donetsk regions,” the statement reads.

Ukraine sinks its biggest warship

The Ukrainian navy sank its largest warship, the frigate Hetman Sahaidachny, which was partially dismantled undergoing repairs, in the town of Mykolaiv, near the Black Sea coast.

It was impossible to mount it and restore its combat capability in time to face the Russians.

According to the local website Dumskaya, Ukrainian intelligence obtained information that a special operation by Moscow’s naval special forces had been planned to apprehend the Hetman Sahaidachny.

According to a survey carried out by the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), more than 1 million people have left Ukraine since the beginning of the war against Russia.

The UNHCR count equates to more than 2% of Ukraine’s population on the move in less than a week. The World Bank counted the population at 44 million at the end of 2020.

The number becomes surprising for the speed, since it happened within a week.

The UN agency predicted that up to 4 million people could eventually leave Ukraine, but warned that even that projection could be revised upwards.

In an announcement made during this Friday, the operation of the social networks Youtube, Facebook and Twitter were suspended in Russia. In addition to the platforms, international TV stations will also cancel their broadcast to the local population.

Shipping group Maersk has announced that it will temporarily stop all shipping of containers to Russia, joining a number of other companies following Western sanctions imposed on Moscow.

The suspension, which covers all Russian ports, does not include food, medical and humanitarian supplies, Danish Maersk said. Maersk owns 31% of Russian port operator Global Ports, which operates six terminals in Russia and two in Finland.

Could financial sanctions on Russia push the world into recession? Understand

Google announced the blocking of YouTube channels linked to the Russia Today TV network and the Sputnik portal, both state-owned media outlets controlled and funded by the Russian government, across Europe (read more here).

Major American Hollywood studios have announced that they will not release their upcoming films in Russia. Disney, Warner Bros., Sony and Paramount are some that announced the measure to try to pressure the Russian government to cease fire.

“The Batman”, from Warner Bros., which opens this week in theaters worldwide and “Red: Growing Up is a Beast”, which debuts soon on the streaming service Disney+, are some of the products that will not debut in Russian territory. Theatrical releases from other studios like Sony Pictures’ “Morbius” and Paramount’s “Sonic 2” are also out.

The Russian government, for its part, has taken a series of actions to try to protect the economy from external sanctions – with some success. This Tuesday (1st), the ruble recovered a good part of the losses of the previous day, but still accumulated a drop of almost 30% in relation to its best levels of the year.

