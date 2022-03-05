5 WhatsApp updates that were ‘blacklisted’ by many people

With each update released by Whatsapp, users expect it to be something that will bring utility to day-to-day tasks or innovation in the way of sending and receiving messages. However, these modifications are not always well received by users.

Read more: WhatsApp: new function ensures to keep the curious away from your profile

In fact, some available upgrades are controversial and may upset the public that uses the messenger to communicate with friends, family or for professional purposes. Check out some of these updates and see if they are also not part of your “blacklist” of changes.

5 WhatsApp updates that a lot of people hated

Here’s a list of things that may have upset a lot of people on the app, including you:

1. Unwanted camera zoom

Since June 2021, the app’s camera started to apply the zoom effect that caused an excessive zoom of the image.

The effect only returned to normal after a photo was taken. The change, which came after an update to the Beta version of WhatsApp, was nothing more than a bug, which was soon fixed.

2. Archived conversations without notifications

The update was released in July of last year and generated quite a bit of discussion. The complaint arose from users who used to send only older, but not unwanted, messages to the archived conversations session.

Such a change caused many people to miss messages due to lack of notification. On the other hand, those who use the function to store confidential conversations approved the initiative.

3. Updated Privacy Policy

The change in whatsapp privacy policy brought a lot of discussions at the beginning of 2021. This is because the new term provides for the sharing of data and user conversations with partner companies to Facebook (which at the time was not yet Meta).

Among the information that can be shared are: IP address, activities performed in the app and phone number.

4. WhatsApp Status

The feature of posting something new so that all contacts have access is a novelty that WhatsApp implemented in 2017. For comparative purposes, WhatsApp Status is a tool that closely resembles the stories from Instagram.

Despite the attempt to please users, many people disapproved of the interface change caused by the new tool. What happens is that the status tab took the place that was previously the “Contacts” tab. This one, it is worth mentioning, was redirected to more hidden and inaccessible buttons.

5. Color change

Even though it took place in September 2021, the color change of WhatsApp for Android phones still causes a lot of people to bother. The lighter green that is now used in the app’s navigation bar, as well as in the chat bubbles, is definitely not unanimous.

At the time of the change, many internet users complained about the new color palette of the application. However, soon the spirits calmed down and the subject that previously reached the top positions of Google Trends, ended up giving way to other discussions. But the truth is that a lot of people still prefer the darker green used earlier.