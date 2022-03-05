85% of people with obesity have already felt prejudice for being overweight – 03/04/2022

According to a new survey, 85% of people with obesity have already felt some form of embarrassment because of being overweight. Of these, more than half say they are victims of discrimination at least once a month.

The data are part of a survey on obesity and fatphobia carried out by SBEM (Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology) and Abeso (Brazilian Association for the Study of Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome) to raise awareness of the date celebrated this Friday (4), World Obesity Day.

The search was carried out online in February this year and had the participation of 3,621 people, 88% of them overweight, and 37% with obesity grade 3.

Most Prejudiced Places

The survey also showed that it is in the family environment where people report more episodes of embarrassment due to weight (72%). In second place are stores and commerce in general (65.5%), followed by situations of discrimination at the doctor (60.4%) and at work (50.7%).

In fact, only 13% of people said they sought help to lose weight in the SUS (Unified Health System), and 62% of these declared that they did not feel comfortable and welcomed in the service, being more frequent, the greater the degree of obesity.

It’s not just a matter of ‘willpower’

30% of people who are significantly overweight believe they are to blame for that condition and do not seek professional help. This shows how losing weight is not “a matter of will”, according to endocrinologist Maria Edna, president of the obesity department at SBEM.

“We know that, in fact, obesity is a disease that is influenced by several factors such as genetics, lifestyle, stress, the existence of other associated diseases, some drug treatments, in addition to, of course, the type of diet that person It is not an individual choice, but a consequence of a confluence of factors”, he says.

The results also show that 81% of people with obesity have already tried to lose weight in some way, with 68% with specialized help, whether from doctors, nutritionists or other health specialists, and 32% on their own.

Of those who tried it on their own, more than half (63%) invested in the diet and physical activity combo. However, according to the endocrinologist, this type of thinking of “eat less, exercise more” ignores the complexity of the disease that requires more interventions that go further, such as specialized monitoring and the use of appropriate medications.

Another worrying number pointed out reveals that, of the people who claimed to have tried to lose weight on their own, at least 18% declared that they used medication without medical supervision and other risky devices such as meal replacements (shakes), products or medicines sold on the internet. , herbal medicines and teas.

Importance of patient individualization

70% of the causes of obesity can be associated with hereditary factors related to genetics, family history and ethnicity, not just the lack of healthy habits, as stated earlier. Therefore, the appropriate treatment for the disease combines several factors, such as:

Nutritional education;

Physical activity;

Multidisciplinary follow-up that supports both the physical and emotional sides;

Depending on the case, medication.

“It is important to emphasize that obesity cannot be summarized by what the person sees in the mirror – there are several issues behind this diagnosis. As health professionals, we need to be prepared to deepen this conversation with the patient, who often already feels guilty and ashamed of the way obesity is treated socially”, says endocrinologist Henrique Suplicy.

For Edna, it’s important to make it clear that when doctors talk about lifestyle change, it’s about a universe full of challenges.

“The control of our appetite occurs in the most primitive areas of our central nervous system. When we are in front of a food, especially those hyperpalatable, industrialized, rich in sugar, with numerous attractions, we are taken to an almost automatic act by the body itself. The cortical region of our brain, where we perform the weights, has a very small participation”, he explains.

Obesity diagnosis

The condition is defined as the presence of body fat in an amount that poses risks to the health of the patient, whether child, adult or elderly.

A person is diagnosed with obesity when their BMI (Body Mass Index) is greater than or equal to 30 kg/m2. The normal range varies between 18.5 and 24.9 kg/m2. In addition, the diagnosis can be made by measuring the skin folds, bioimpedance and circumference measurement abdominal.

According to the Ministry of Health, obesity is one of the main risk factors for several non-communicable diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, stroke (stroke), liver problems, infertility and various forms of cancer.