After Facebook, Russia restricts access to YouTube and Twitter

posted on 04/03/2022 18:30 / updated on 04/03/2022 18:41



(credit: AFP)

The Russian government is blocking people’s access to social media. On the morning of this Friday (4/3), Russia’s Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Communications, Roskomnadzor, announced the blockade of Meta’s Facebook network in the country. Earlier tonight, the block was extended to Twitter and YouTube.

Roskomnadzor “restricted” access to Twitter after blocking the use of Facebook in the country, Russian news agencies reported. According to Interfax and RIA Novosti, the regulator accepted a request from the Public Ministry on February 24, the day Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

Roskomnadzor has so far not issued a statement explaining the reasons for the measure. AFP correspondents in Russia claimed overnight that the Twitter app had stopped updating. Regarding Facebook, Roskomnadzor indicated that it had ordered its blocking because the social network, owned by the American group Meta, “discriminates” against Russian media. In an official statement, the regulatory agency says that Mark Zuckerberg’s platform took actions that violated “key principles of the free flow of information”.

Regarding YouTube, the restriction on Russian access was registered by the Globalcheck platform. According to RFE/RL, the Apple and Google app stores, in addition to the BBC’s Russian websites, were taken down during the night of Thursday (3/3) and Friday (4/3).