After fleeing the war in Ukraine, player arrives in Porto Alegre: ‘relief to step on land that has peace’ | Rio Grande do Sul

A week after the start of the conflicts in Eastern Europe, soccer player Lucas Rangel is back in Brazil. He landed at Salgado Filho International Airport, in Porto Alegre, around 7 pm this Thursday (3) and ran straight into the arms of his family.

“The real feeling is relief, to have this physical contact with my wife, with my children, and to step on a ground that has peace and that will not have war here”, said Lucas.

The Vorskla Poltava athlete from Ukraine fled the country across the Polish border, traveling for 30 hours by car on his own to Portugal.

“Thirty hours of anguish, sadness, thoughts that maybe you won’t be able to find your family anymore, of total panic. But at no time do you lose trust in God”, he says.

Lucas said that he decided to leave alone after conflicting information from the Brazilian Embassy in Ukraine.

“I called the Embassy [do Brasil] and they said they would go through everything [aplicativo de mensagens instantâneas] telegram. They told us ‘stay at home, it’s the best way for you to stay safe’, but how are you going to stay at home in a situation like this? At any moment, a bomb could appear. I got desperate, I decided to run away on my own,” he said in an interview with GloboNews. See in the video below.

The 27-year-old athlete was born in Alvorada, in the Metropolitan Region of Porto Alegre, but played little in the country. In the last five years, he has played for clubs in Turkey, Finland and Albania.

In Ukraine, he had been living for six months in a city about 1:30 am from Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city. On Tuesday (1st), a missile hit a regional government building.

Warned by a teammate, Lucas decided to flee the city where he lived. “I summoned my friends, the closest, foreign ones, because Ukrainians are forced to stay. And then our flight to Lviv began,” he reported.

In order not to pass through Kiev, where there were already bombs, the player and his teammates took an alternative route to the Ukrainian border. “If we went through Kiev, I didn’t know if we were going to survive,” he said.

A journey that would have taken about 13 hours ended up taking 30 hours, he says. Then they went on for five hours on foot. At the border, they found a line of Ukrainians and a line of foreigners to leave the country. Upon arriving in Poland, a sense of relief came.

“Only those who were there know what hell it is. You see many tragedies. Parents having to deliver children over the gate to their mothers, children crying. It’s very sad. I never thought I would go through this,” he said. .

The move to the Ukrainian team represented the hope of building a successful football career, says Lucas. “I was living a very happy moment, because I went directly with my family to Ukraine. I started to play good games, to stand out. The athlete’s happiness when things start to happen”, reflects the athlete.

The tension caused by the unpredictability of events made him rethink and value simple gestures, such as reuniting with his family.

“It was very sad for me when this war broke out, but I leave a message for everyone: enjoy your family, don’t waste time saying ‘I love you’ to your father. When you’re in a situation like that, the only thing that comes [na cabeça] it’s your family and the people you love,” he says.