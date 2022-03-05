After many setbacks, Brazil reinforces its embassy in Ukraine | Natuza Nery’s Blog

As a result, Ambassador Lineu Pupo de Paula, experienced in crisis situations, will be sent there.

earlier, the blog had been alerted about a possible departure of the current Brazilian ambassador to Ukraine, Norton de Andrade Rapesta, and about the new mission of Lineu Pupo de Paula.

Reporter Nilson Klava then sought out Chancellor Carlos França, who denied his colleague’s departure, but confirmed the departure of Lineu de Paula to reinforce the team of diplomats in Ukraine.

Brazilian diplomacy received a lot of criticism for the way it acted in the days before the bombings. It took some time for the Embassy to begin to act more effectively in the removal of Brazilians from the country. Part of this negative assessment is placed on the account of Norton Rapesta, who even gave interviews saying that Brazilians in Ukraine had nothing to worry about.

Still, a post that would have been made by Rapesta did not go down well. On his social media, he appeared with a bottle of whiskey. The publication also said that, after a day of very hard work, he would end up taking a dose from his bottle. This was considered very inappropriate by several diplomats. This illustrates the assessment of the Brazilian government’s performance in the early days of conflict.

The operation to remove Brazilians was not the best possible. And that’s why France will send reinforcements to Ukraine.