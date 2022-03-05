Apple iPhone SE 3: Cheap 5G phone specifications leak

An alleged Twitter profile of Ming-Chi Kuo, a famous Apple analyst, revealed this Friday (4) a series of specifications for the new iPhone SE 3, which should be released next week.

According to the profile’s “predictions”, the iPhone SE 3 should have a similar look with current version of SE and will be sold in black, white and red. Kuo also points out that there will be mass production later this month and that 25 to 30 million units are expected in 2022.

The biggest difference between the two is in the processor that equips the new cell phone, the powerful chip A15 Bionic with 5G connectivity support. In addition, the release has an addition in storage options. The new line should also be sold in a version with 256 GB of internal space. Currently, the iPhone SE can only be found in 64 and 128 GB versions.

It is worth mentioning that the account had never posted any information about products from Tim Cook’s company before.

launch event

Apple earlier this week revealed the date of its next event to announce its new products. The presentation will be held live on March 8 (Tuesday), starting at 3 pm. Apparently, Apple should announce three new computers, in addition, of course, to the iPhone SE 3.

Image: Apple iPhone SE

  • Back camera: 12 MP iSight Camera, f/2.2 aperture, 1/3″ sensor, 1.22 µm pixels, with a maximum resolution of 4032 x 3024 pixels

  • Frontal camera: 1.2 MP FaceTime HD Camera with Retina Flash (screen flashes), f/2.4 aperture, exposure control, Auto HDR, Timer mode, Burst mode, face detection and 720p video recording

  • Video: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]

