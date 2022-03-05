Bolsonaro sanctions law that forces health plans to cover oral cancer treatment | Health

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned the law that obliges health plans to cover drugs for oral use in the treatment of cancer .

The text was approved by the Chamber in February, after having passed through the Senate.

The law is the result of a provisional measure issued by the government. Provisional measures have the force of law as soon as they are published in the “Official Gazette”. They must, however, be approved by the National Congress within 120 days to become definitive laws. That’s what happened now.

According to the law, the following measures must be adopted to validate the cost of treatment by the operators:

doctor’s prescription;

registration with the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa);

inclusion of the drug in the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).

According to the text, if the agency takes more than nine months to complete the analysis, the new procedures will automatically be included in the mandatory cost of health plans.

If, after that, the ANS decides that the inclusion of the product should have been rejected, patients who have already started using the product will be able to complete the treatment at the cost of the plans.

“The medication, product of interest to health or procedure will be automatically included in the list of procedures and events in supplementary health until there is a decision by the ANS, guaranteeing the continuity of care initiated even if the decision is unfavorable to inclusion” , says the law.

According to the text, the ANS will have to examine, within 60 days, with the possibility of adding to its list, technologies present in the public health network and recommended by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec).

By the text, the ANS will need to create new rules to guide the inclusion of coverage, by health plans, transplants and “high complexity procedures”. The law creates the Commission for Updating the List of Procedures and Events in Supplementary Health, which will advise the agency in this function.