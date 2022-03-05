Brazil reiterates call for ceasefire and points to UN Security Council failure

The country’s ambassador to the organization warned of the ‘possibility of a nuclear accident’

Wilson Dias/Agência Brasil – 03/02/2022 Ambassador Ronaldo Costa Filho warns of the possibility of nuclear confrontation



the ambassador of Brazil at UNRonaldo Costa Filho, spoke at a session of the Security Council of the United Nations this Friday, 04, and stressed that the institution reproduces a “failure” to convene meetings and not advance a ceasefire request in the conflict between The Russia and the Ukraine. According to the diplomat, “no matter how many public meetings we call, a ceasefire and an end to all hostilities still remain an elusive solution.” This, in his eyes, is a “failure of the Board to act constructively.”

Ronaldo expressed concern about the possible nuclear conflict between the countries and said that a humanitarian catastrophe “of epic proportions” could occur if the war escalates to other fronts. “The total reduction of military actions should have already happened. The provisions of humanitarian and international law must be fully respected. The safety of millions of people is at stake,” he argued. The government official took the opportunity to state that those involved should not “inflame” the rhetoric of confrontation, but “promote peace.”